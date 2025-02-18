“I make changes when I see fit, and they have to accept it” - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick on Lewandowski being upset with substitution

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has commented on Robert Lewandowski's reaction at getting substituted against Rayo Vallecano on Monday, February 17. The Polish striker wasn't happy and exchanged some words with the head coach.

The Blaugrana hosted Rayo Vallecano at Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys on Monday in LaLiga. In the 26th minute, Pathe Ciss was deemed to have fouled Inigo Martinez in the box during a corner, resulting in a penalty. Lewandowski converted the penalty in the 28th minute.

The veteran striker was then subbed off in the 81st minute with Ferran Torres replacing him. His reaction displayed his displeasure at being substituted. After the game, Hansi Flick said (via Barca Times):

"It's normal for Lewandowski to get upset with the substitution because he wants to score goals, but the decision is mine. I make changes when I see fit, and they have to accept it."

Lewandowski completed 13/20 passes, attempted four shots, completed 1/2 dribbles, and won 4/9 duels against Rayo Vallecano. He also ended up being the match-winner for Barcelona as it ended 1-0.

The veteran striker has been in excellent form this season, scoring 32 goals and providing three assists in 34 games across competitions.

Hansi Flick shares his thoughts on Barcelona's performance in win over Rayo Vallecano

The Blaugrana dominated possession against Rayo Vallecano with 60%. They had 14 attempts with five being on target as compared to the visitors' nine attempts with four on target. Rayo Vallecano also had a goal chalked off in the second half for offside as Barcelona held on for all three points.

After the game, Hansi Flick shared his thoughts on his side's performance and the result, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“It was a very difficult match against a great rival. We are very happy. The players are very happy. We all are happy with the situation. I think we played very well today but we can also do better.

“They have gone nine games without losing and I think today was a great success for us. Getting that first place is positive for the fans. Now we are back and we are very happy.”

With the win, Barcelona jumped to the top of the LaLiga table, sitting level on points with Real Madrid but with a higher goal difference (40-29). Atletico Madrid sit just a point behind them.

Barcelona will next face Las Palmas away in the league on Saturday, February 22.

