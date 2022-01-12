“I would make sure that Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t there” – Perry Groves explains why Manchester United must get rid of Portuguese superstar

Former Arsenal midfielder Perry Groves believes Manchester United should part ways with Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the season.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Groves said that he would not have brought in Ronaldo in the first place. The pundit also believes that Manchester United's new manager should get rid of the Portuguese superstar in the summer. He explained:

“I would make sure that Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t there. I’d get him out because he’s going to be bigger than every manager that comes in. Say [Mauricio] Pochettino comes in, he’s going to be bigger than him and you can’t have a player who’s bigger than the manager.

“Ronaldo will still score you goals but if you want to progress and have the modern, pressing game, high energy, that’s not Ronaldo. You have to have a vision and clear philosophy of where the club’s going.”

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



🤯 PG: “I would make sure Cristiano Ronaldo was not there. I’d get him out.”



Perry Groves explains why he’d move Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man Utd 🤔 JJB: “If you were the incoming #MUFC boss, what would you do first?”🤯 PG: “I would make sure Cristiano Ronaldo was not there. I’d get him out.”Perry Groves explains why he’d move Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man Utd 🤔 JJB: “If you were the incoming #MUFC boss, what would you do first?”🤯 PG: “I would make sure Cristiano Ronaldo was not there. I’d get him out.”Perry Groves explains why he’d move Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man Utd https://t.co/nBh6nZ6qW2

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a fairly successful return to Manchester United so far. The forward has managed 14 goals in 21 appearances across all competitions this campaign. However, his performances have not always translated into team success as the Red Devils find themselves 7th in the Premier League, four points off the top 4.

"that was a vanity signing" - Groves on Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United

Ronaldo has been in great form for United this season

Groves also believes that Manchester United signing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho in the summer was unnecessary. He said:

“I think there was a bit of arrogance from the Man United hierarchy, we’re United and we can buy the best players. They didn’t need Jadon Sancho. They didn’t need Ronaldo, that was a vanity signing. They’ve got all the pieces of the jigsaw but none of them match together."

The pundit also believes that Manchester United have regressed since Ralf Rangnick took over. He explained:

"I actually think in the seven games under Ralf Rangnick there has been no improvement at all. They’ve probably gone backwards. They had more progression under Michael Carrick in the three games that he had. He made big decisions, leaving out [Bruno] Fernandes and [Cristiano] Ronaldo. I’m wondering if Man United are looking in despair because this is a talented team."

The Red Devils travel to Aston Villa this weekend for what will be a must-win game for Rangnick's side if they are to stay in the race for the top 4.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Adit Jaganathan