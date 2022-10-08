“I was at many moments concerned because it was really tricky the way the relationship was at the start” – Mikel Arteta admits being worried about bond with Arsenal star

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that he had concerns about defender William Saliba when he first signed for the club.

The Frenchman is having a dream season at the moment. However, his start to life with the Gunners was far from rosy as he had to exhibit a lot of patience before the opportunity finally came his way.

Saliba joined Arsenal from French outfit Saint Etienne in a deal worth €30 million in the summer of 2019. However, he spent the 2019-20 season with the Ligue 1 side.

Upon his return to the Emirates Stadium in June 2020, Arteta didn't think the defender was ready to play for the Gunners. He ended up sending him on further loan spells with OGC Nice and Olympique Marseille.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Is William Saliba the best centre back in the Premier League right now? 🤔 Is William Saliba the best centre back in the Premier League right now? 🤔 https://t.co/RTZuoqCs9W

The centre-back finally got the shot to prove himself to the Premier League giants this season. He's grabbed the opportunity with both hands and is proving to be the most reliable defender in the squad so far.

Reflecting on the player's stint at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta admitted that he initially had concerns over his bond with the player. The Arsenal manager told Sky Sports (via Metro).

"I’m really pleased. I was at many moments concerned because it was really tricky the way the relationship was at the start. We bought him, we sent him on loan first because that was part of the deal. He came back, we didn’t think he was ready and then sent him back on loan. A player of that potential that had that recognition already externally… how that was going to affect our relationship?"

He added:

"But we believed and I was convinced that period was going benefit him much more than staying here. And the moment I saw things that gave me signals of what he could do we had no doubt he was a player for us. He was really humble and determined to say 'OK I can put that aside, I understand'. Now he’s starting to perform here and he’s been exceptional."

Saliba signed a five-year contract with Arsenal when he joined them back in 2019. That means he had less than two years left on his deal and the Gunners are believed to be working to tie him to a new contract.

Squawka @Squawka



The Van Dijk regen faces the real thing at the Emirates next. 🧬



(@WrldSoccerShop) William Saliba has won possession more times than any other centre-back in the Premier League this season.The Van Dijk regen faces the real thing at the Emirates next. 🧬 William Saliba has won possession more times than any other centre-back in the Premier League this season.The Van Dijk regen faces the real thing at the Emirates next. 🧬(@WrldSoccerShop) https://t.co/mKEqDYFdJF

Quizzed on how close Saliba is to signing a new deal, Arteta said:

"I don’t know. Obviously that’s something Edu and the club are managing. They know my input and we always work together on that. Whenever they are ready to do that we’ll announce it."

William Saliba's numbers for Arsenal so far this season

Saliba in action versus Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

The Frenchman has been one of the rate-rated performers in Arsenal's squad since the campaign kicked off this summer. He has grabbed the attention of many with his rock-solid displays at the heart of the defense.

So far, he's made eight appearances for Mikel Arteta's side, recording two goals and one assist to his name. He has helped Arsenal keep three clean sheets so far.

The Londoners will be counting on him for another defensive masterclass when they host Liverpool in the Premier League tomorrow (October 9).

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes