"I don't have many years left" - Cristiano Ronaldo makes huge admission ahead of Portugal's Euro 2024 campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on his future in football and admitted he doesn't have many years left in the game. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will captain Portugal at Euro 2024 this summer.

Ronaldo, 39, spoke after bagging a brace in Selecao das Quinas' 3-0 friendly win against the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday (June 11). He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"I don't have many years left in football… so, I have to enjoy it. I'm in love with football. Every game is special, imagine at the Euros with Portugal, you feel proud... it's a dream, like when I was 20."

The Al-Nassr superstar is set to participate in his 11th major international tournament when he captains Portugal at the Euros. His nation are one of the favorites to prevail in Germany.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in scintillating form at club and international level over the past year. The five-time UEFA Champions League winner finished the 2023-24 campaign with Al-Alami with 44 goals and 13 assists in 45 games across competitions.

The legendary forward continues to roll back the years as he struck his 895th career goal in the win against Ireland. It was perfect preparation for Portugal ahead of Euro 2024.

However, Ronaldo has hinted that he's contemplating his long-term future in football. He's been an icon of the game since debuting at Sporting CP, winning titles in England, Spain, and Italy.

"Age is just a number" - Patrice Evra hits out at Cristiano Ronaldo critics ahead of Euro 2024

Patrice Evra defended his former teammate.

Cristiano Ronaldo heads into Euro 2024 as one of Europe's most in-form forwards. He finished second in the qualifying goalscoring charts with 10 goals in nine games, including four braces.

The 207-cap Portugal international is his nation's all-time top scorer with 130 goals. He's the greatest goalscorer in history, but some still question his place in Roberto Martinez's side because of his age.

Patrice Evra slammed critics of the 2016 European Champion and insisted Martinez admires the iconic forward. Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate said (via United in Focus):

"First of all, age is just a number. I think people need to stop mentioning age. If he’s there, it’s because he’s got the level. Cristiano definitely would like to win again that trophy. Roberto Martinez loved the team; I had a nice chat with him. Portugal have so many players and you can see Martinez trusts Cristiano."

Cristiano Ronaldo was a member of Portugal's team that won the Euros in 2016. He couldn't finish the final after coming off injured as his nation beat France 1-0 over 120 minutes. He'll be eager to shine in Germany and add another trophy to his glistening trophy cabinet.