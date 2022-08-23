“I may know one thing or another, I won’t be the one who will say it” – Bruno Fernandes offers cryptic update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes gave a cryptic reply when quizzed about his club and country teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford. The attacking midfielder stopped short of giving a clear-cut answer but dropped a hint, saying he knows 'one thing or another'.

"For now he's a United player, he's quiet - if he's going to leave or if he won't leave, he will speak soon as he said". Bruno Fernandes tells Eleven Sports: "Cristiano Ronaldo's future? I may know one thing or another, I won't be the one who will say it".

Cristiano Ronaldo was forced to sit on the bench as Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag decided to field Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Elanga up-front in the Premier League clash against Liverpool on Monday, August 22.

The Portuguese talisman only came on as a substitute late in the second half to see off the lead. Ten Hag's strategy worked as the Red Devils registered their first victory of the season after two successive defeats in the league.

Speaking to the press after the match, skipper Bruno Fernandes was asked about Ronaldo's future at the club. Responding to questions, the Portuguese midfielder told Eleven Sports (via Fabrizio Romano):

"There is a lot of speculation, but there is no one better than Cristiano to talk about it. I may know a thing or two, but I won't be the one to say it.

''For now he is a United player, I don’t know about his future, if he will leave or if he will not leave. As he said, he will speak soon and they will have time to hear his words and what he has to say.''

Fernandes also urged everyone to respect Cristiano Ronaldo 's decision, regardless of what it might be. He added:

''He can continue at a high level and give us a lot of goals but it’s his decision. We have to respect what he wants to do, whatever he wants to do.

"We want Ronaldo to stay. If Cristiano thinks it's best for him to leave, I'll be happy for him because the most important thing is that he's at the highest level and making our country proud."

"If he’s going to stay, we’ll be happy about it, if he’s going to leave because he thinks it’s best for him, I’ll be personally happy for him. The most important thing is that he’s okay, at the highest level and make our country proud.''

"Blanked by my good mate Ronaldo" - Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher after Manchester United attacker snubbed him live on TV

Jamie Carragher caught airtime from Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Liverpool player and TV presenter Jamie Carragher termed Liverpool's defeat against United, along with getting snubbed by Cristiano Ronaldo on live TV, a 'bad night from start to finish'.

Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the season as Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford helped Manchester United register a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Bad night from start to finish! blanked by my good mate Ronaldo, Man Utd showing fight & quality & Liverpool all over the place!!

The United striker was seen ignoring Carragher while interacting with his former teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane during a pre-match TV presentation on Sky Sports.

