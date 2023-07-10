“I may not know how to speak but I don’t subject myself to going on TV looking for men” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister hits back at TV presenter

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro defiantly hit back at TV presenter Liliana Oliveira after the latter publicly criticized her character. Elma is the oldest of Cristiano Ronaldo's three siblings. The 50-year-old has a significant online presence, boasting over 645,000 followers on Instagram.

She recently fell into the wrath of the TV program Manha CM's presenter Liliana Oliveira. Aveiro had previously called out those who criticized her, labeling them as 'frustrated' and 'rafeiras' (mongrels).

Oliveira didn't take kindly to this and blasted her on national television. Liliana Oliveira said (via Televisao):

“Truth be said, she is also very little talkative, you want to structure a sentence with her and you can't. For her to call others mongrels, she also has to go back to school a little bit.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister shot back on her Instagram story:

"Who is this? I may not know how to speak but I don't subject myself to going on television looking for men. It's so funny-rafa and that's enough- talking about others, see yourself.”

"They are people who don't know anything" - When Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro gave emphatic response to rumors claiming she doesn't talk to Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro emphatically shut down rumors claiming she didn't talk to the former's partner Georgina Rodriguez back in May.

Reports from CMTV were circulating over the internet which stated that Aveiro wasn't on speaking terms with the Spanish model. The former was questioned about this on Instagram:

"Is it true what Cmtv says that you don't talk to your sister-in-law Gio?"

Elma replied (via N-TV), effectively squashing these rumors:

“Do you think I'm worried about what people think, they are people who don't know anything, they wanted to know.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia alongside their five children. The pair have been in a loving relationship since 2016 when they first met each other in a Gucci store in Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in the Middle East with his family since January when he joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. He joined on a two-and-half-year deal on a contract reported to be worth £177 million.

The 38-year-old individually had a stellar debut season for the Knights of Najd. He scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 19 appearances but was unable to secure any silverware, after losing the league title to Al-Ittihad.

