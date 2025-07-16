"I may be leaving ...but Real Madrid will never leave me" - Veteran Los Blancos star pens farewell note as he leaves the club as a free agent

Lucas Vazquez penned an emotional farewell message for Real Madrid fans as he left the club as a free agent. He joined the club in the summer of 2007 and went on to come up through the youth teams before finally playing for the senior setup.

In all, he made 402 appearances across competitions, bagging 38 goals and 73 assists. Posting a video of himself in which he sends a message to Los Blancos fans, Vazquez said (via Madrid Universal):

“Dear Madridistas, it has been nearly two decades since I arrived at Valdebebas as a 16-year-old full of dreams and excitement to wear this shirt. Every step along the way has been a gift, and over time, Madrid became my home."

“We have lived unforgettable nights together, celebrated 23 titles and created memories that will stay with me forever. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to the President, board, staff, coaches, teammates and above all, to the fans. You pushed me to always give that little bit more."

He added:

“Today, after more than 400 matches, it is time to say goodbye to the club of my life. But I leave with peace of mind knowing I gave it my all. I have always been aware of the responsibility and privilege that comes with wearing this badge."

“I have enjoyed every match, training session, trip, and if there is one thing this journey has taught me, it is that no one should ever tell you that you can’t achieve something. I may be leaving Real Madrid, but Real Madrid will never leave me."

Vazquez won five UEFA Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles, among other trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid willing to sell superstar player Vinicius Jr.- Reports

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to sell Vinicius Junior in the summer if his contract talks do not progress. At the moment, the Brazilian is tied down till the summer of 2027.

A report from SPORT says that Los Blancos believe that Vinicius' market value could drop significantly in the coming year (Via Madrid Universal). The issue at the moment is apparently that the 25-year-old is demanding an increase in wages to put him on par with Kylian Mbappe.

However, Real Madrid are unwilling to do so. To date, Vinicius has made 322 appearances across competitions for his current employers, bagging 106 goals and 83 assists.

