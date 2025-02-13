“I mean, this is like two pub teams, isn’t it?" - Jamie Carragher predicts result for PL clash between Tottenham and Manchester United

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has predicted Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to play out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday, February 16. The Red Devils go into this game placed 13th in the standings, only a place and two points ahead of Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou is having to deal with multiple injury concerns, which may give Ruben Amorim's team the advantage in this match. However, Carragher doesn't believe so and told It’s Called Soccer (via The Boot Room):

“I mean, this is like two pub teams, isn’t it? It is, isn’t it? I mean, what is this? The Red Lion vs The Dog and Duck?”

Trending

Providing his scoreline prediction, the ex-Reds star said:

“You know what Man United do okay away from home, in sort of big stadium, but Tottenham beat them a few weeks ago. I think this will be 1-1, because I think Man United will go there, but they’re back five, sit there, try and make it awkward, try and nix up them. And I’m not sure Tottenham have got enough to score a few goals, even the energy."

“And I don’t think Man United have got the quality. I’m gonna go 1-1."

The north Londoners are struggling with injuries, with the likes of Cristiano Romero, Micky van de Ven, and Destiny Udogie, among others, on the sidelines.

Manchester United managed to defeat Leicester 2-1 in the fourth round of the FA Cup in their previous match. Meanwhile, Spurs were beaten by Aston Villa in their cup tie.

James Maddison set to be available for Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United clash- Reports

James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed an injury boost, with James Maddison likely available for the Premier League clash against Manchester United this weekend. The English midfielder is a key player in the attacking midfield space who has already registered eight goals and four assists in the Premier League this season.

He has been out of action since the end of January due to a calf strain that has seen him miss five matches across competitions. Now, a report from The Times says that the midfielder is set to return to action on Sunday.

The same report also claimed that goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, along with defender Destiny Udogie, could also be available for this game. Overall, Maddison has made 31 appearances across competitions this campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback