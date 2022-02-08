“I messaged him when he got injured” – Rio Ferdinand reveals what he told Liverpool talent Harvey Elliott after injury setback

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott has had a tough few months after being at the end of a horrific ankle injury against Leeds United. The youngster had to be stretchered off during the Reds' 3-0 win in the Premier League in September.

The 18-year-old star made his comeback last week in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Not only did he play, but he also got on the scoresheet with a neat finish.

Liverpool FC @LFC Returning to the side in style Returning to the side in style 👏💎 https://t.co/BYy0XCytau

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand recently revealed he had sent a message to Elliott after his injury. Speaking to Vibe with Five YouTube channel, the former defender said:

“I messaged him when he got injured actually at the time. Just to say wish him well and keep your chin up and what not. I think this kid’s got a huge, huge, huge future."

He added:

“I mean, that’s quite stating the obvious a little bit, but I think he’s going to be one of the standout English players definitely in the years to come.”

Elliott's return is a big boost for manager Jurgen Klopp, not only for emotional reasons, but also for functional reasons. With the Reds competing in four competitions, having top quality options will be a big plus for Klopp.

New signing Luis Diaz also showed good signs on his debut against Cardiff, assisting Takumi Minamino for the second goal.

Mohamed Salah set to be in contention for Liverpool squad against Leicester City

Mohamed Salah-led Egypt lost on penalties against Senegal in the AFCON final on Sunday. His club team-mate and Senegal forward Sadio Mane scored the final penalty to win the continental tournament.

Mane has traveled to his home country to celebrate the win with his team and countrymen. Meanwhile, Salah returned to Liverpool training camp on Tuesday.

The Egyptian is eager to feature in the Reds' next game against Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday. Whether or not he will start the game is yet to be seen.

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool fans will hope the Egyptian will be able to put his national disappointment aside and continue his stellar club form. Salah has scored 23 goals and made nine assists in just 26 games in all competitions this season at club level.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava