"I have not met any player who says Cris is a complicated person" – Ex-Manchester United hero hails Cristiano Ronaldo despite Ten Hag row

Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has had some warm words to say about his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The two played together at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo, 38, infamously left Old Trafford in December after a falling-out with current manager Erik ten Hag.

He had an impressive 2021-22 season with the Premier League giants, top-scoring for his club with 24 goals and three assists in 39 games across competitions. However, Ten Hag's arrival in the summer of 2022 saw Ronaldo slip down the pecking order. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played only 16 games across competitions - starting 10 - bagging just three goals and two assists.

Following an infamous interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, where Ronaldo had a go at the United hierarchy and Ten Hag, his stay was ended by mutual consent. He subsequently joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr.

Meanwhile, Hernandez, who now plays for LA Galaxy in the MLS, said about Ronaldo in an interview with Paramount+ (as per hch.tv):

"Beyond the respect and admiration and everything incredible that it is to have them as teammates, well, imagine that they are tools that you have in your favor, having them with you and not having them against you."

Hailing Ronaldo as the ideal teammate and an uncomplicated person, the 35-year-old continued:

"So playing with Cris(tiano), apart from that, I think that something that a lot of people don't mention, we know the impact he has, but something phenomenal within a locker room is also how Cris is. I have not met any player, and I can confirm it, who says that Cris is a difficult or complicated person."

Hernandez and Ronaldo played 29 games together for Madrid, all in the 2014-15 season when the former was on loan from Manchester United. The duo combined for six goal contributions.

How has former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a splendid start to his 2023-24 campaign, his first full season with Al-Nassr. The Portuguese has a rich haul of nine goals and five assists in eight games across competitions.

After drawing a blank in the 2-0 Saudi Pro League home defeat to Al-Taawoun, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has had a goal contribution in all but one of his next seven outings.

All nine of Cristiano Ronaldo's goals have come in the league, where he is the top scorer, three clear of four other players. The former Manchester United striker is also the joint assist provider with Mateus of Al-Taawoun and his Al-Aalami teammate Abdulrahman Ghareeb.