"I met Ronaldo dad" - Cristiano Ronaldo superfan iShowSpeed makes hilarious claim on social media as he meets Ronaldo Nazario

Twitch streamer and Cristiano Ronaldo superfan iShowSpeed recently met Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario for the first time. The young streamer has deepened his ties in the professional football world in recent months, often meeting up with players and watching games.

Regarded by many as the original Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazario held sway in the 1990s and early 2000s as one of the finest strikers in world football. His professional career peaked before Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut, and he won the Ballon d'Or (1997,2002) and FIFA World Cup (1994, 2002) twice.

iShowSpeed paid a visit to Ronaldo Nazario at his home, where he posed with the Real Valladolid president and his Ballon d'Or trophy. He posted the picture on his social media, and his hilarious caption suggested that he assumed the Brazilian was the father of Cristiano Ronaldo:

"I met ronaldo dad que isso❤️🇧🇷"

iShowSpeed is a huge fan of the Portuguese forward and has often declared him the GOAT ahead of Lionel Messi. He was present at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to watch his idol in action.

In recent months, iShowSpeed has had a great deal of contact with A-list professional footballers, meeting them during games and events. He was at the Ballon d'Or gala in October and shared moments with stars such as Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva.

Cristiano Ronaldo - The true Ronaldo?

Much has been made in the last decade about who the true Ronaldo is between Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario. Those debates have died a natural death now, thanks in no small part to the achievements of the Portuguese star.

Ronaldo ended 2023 as the player with the most goals (54) despite being 38 years of age. He has won the Ballon d'Or five times in his career, more than any other player barring Messi (8).

Ronaldo remains one of the biggest brands in professional sports and has leveraged this popularity to great effect. His Instagram account boasts an incredible 617m followers.

On the pitch, the Portugal captain is enjoying a stellar season for Al-Nassr, scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists in 25 matches across all competitions.