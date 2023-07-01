“I miss you bro” – Sergio Ramos sends birthday wishes to Real Madrid star

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos sent a birthday wish to his former club and compatriot Lucas Vazquez, who turned 32 today (July 1).

The pair shared a long period as teammates in the Spanish club before Ramos left in the summer of 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent. The central defender is no longer a part of the Spanish national team as well, having retired from international football.

Nevertheless, Ramos penned a heartfelt message to wish his former teammate a happy birthday. The former Real Madrid and Spain captain wrote on his Instagram story:

"Happy birthday my dear Lucas Vazquez, I miss you bro."

Sergio Ramos made 671 appearances for the Spanish giants since his move from Sevilla. He scored 101 goals and provided 40 assists, a stunning return for a central defender. Ramos recently announced that his PSG chapter has come to an end as well.

Vazquez, meanwhile, has also been a mainstay for the Madrid giants since joining in 2015. The academy product has so far made 311 appearances across competitions for the club, scoring 33 goals and providing 57 assists. Vazquez has been a versatile player for the club as he can play as a winger as well as a full-back.

Sergio Ramos recently tipped Harry Kane to join Real Madrid

Karim Benzema recently left Los Blancos to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. His departure left a glaring hole in the Spanish club's attack. The Madrid giants were initially interested in Harry Kane as Benzema's replacement.

Sergio Ramos was quizzed about the Englishman potentially making a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Ramos was affirmative in his answer, telling the media (via Sports Illustrated):

"Harry Kane? My advice to any player is don't turn down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid, it is a special club that knows how to win."

Kane, however, is seemingly closer to a move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. Real Madrid, meanwhile, have re-signed Joselu on loan to fill Benzema's void.

