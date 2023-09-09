“I miss you so much” – Manchester United forward sends message to girlfriend while away on international duty

Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho reacted to his girlfriend, Eva Garcia's recent Instagram post by saying that he is missing her during the International break.

Garnacho is currently in Argentina for the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. La Albiceleste defeated Ecuador (1-0) in their first qualifying match on September 9 (Friday) with the help of a free-kick from Lionel Messi (78').

The Manchester United forward was on the bench for the whole match as he didn't get a chance to play against La Tri. As his girlfriend Eva Garcia took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures from Manchester, the Argentine attacker quickly reacted to the post by commenting:

"I miss you so much"

Garnacho also added a few hearts and heart eye emojis with his comment under his partner's post. In the post, Garcia can be seen standing in front of a wall covered with flowers. She captioned the social media post with the words, "Barbie Spirit."

Argentina will be locking horns with Bolivia in their next CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifier on September 13 (Tuesday). On the other hand, Ecuador will be facing Uruguay in their next fixture on the same date.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes shows support for Andre Onana

Former Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana was signed by Erik ten Hag's Manchester United earlier this summer for a total transfer fee of $57 million. The Cameroonian goalkeeper is currently trying to settle his feet at Old Trafford as he has conceded seven goals in four matches for the Red Devils.

Following his performance against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in the Red Devils' recent matches, the former Inter Milan star has been facing strong criticism. Despite the troubles, United's captain Bruno Fernandes has come forward to support their new custodian. Fernandes said (via Utddistrict):

"Obviously, if someone has picked Andre to come in and be the goalkeeper of Manchester United, then he has to be a big personality.

"If he’s now here and playing that position, it’s because he brings something to the team. He has qualities coming out from the back, but he’s also good at stopping shots, so that’s what we can expect from him.”

Before joining Manchester United, Andre Onana was the first-choice goalkeeper of Inter Milan, who reached the final of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. In 41 matches last season, across competitions, Onana had 19 clean sheets.