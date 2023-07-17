“I miss the Ronaldo-Neymar era”, “This is mind blowing” - Fans wowed by Nike commercial ahead of 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Nike released a commercial ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, and fans recalled a famous commercial involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. The Women's World Cup 2023 will take place in the United States this year.

Ahead of the tournament, sportswear brand Nike released a commercial involving of the top women's players in the world. The USA were the champions at the 1991 FIFA Women's World Cup and will be keen to repeat the feat at home.

Nike recalled the same in their commercial as well, as they campaigned for the United States to win the tournament this term. Overall, it was a fabulous advert from the sportswear brand. Fans were left stunned by the ad as they shared their feelings on social media.

Check out the latest Nike commercial:

"I miss The Ronaldo/Neymar era sooo much."

"This is mind blowing."

Nigeria planning to boycott opening game of FIFA Women's World Cup

Nigeria are planning to boycott their opening game of the FIFA Women's World Cup, as the Nigerian Football Federation has denied to pay the players their bonuses.

Each player is set to receive a fixed amount for their participation in the group games. However, they were set to receive a bonus for their participation in those games as well, which the NFF hasn't paid yet. They are also thinking of sacking coach Randy Waldrum, who recently said in a podcast:

"I know we are not prepared the way we need to be … I've been very frustrated with the federation and the lack of support. We were supposed to have a camp for 10 to 12 days in Nigeria before going to Australia for another 10 to 15 days, but the federation cancelled the home camp."

He added:

"We have less days than a College pre-season to prepare for the World Cup, and it blows my mind because we've known about this since last year."

Fans will keep a keen eye on how the situation evolves. Barcelona femini's Asisat Oshoala is the captain of the Nigerian women's national team.