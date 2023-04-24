“I miss them” – Manchester United man makes honest admission about fans at previous club

Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst recently admitted that he misses the fans of his former club Besiktas. Weghorst was on loan at the Turkish side before his January move to United.

Erik ten Hag's side needed a new striker after Cristiano Ronaldo's mid-season departure left a glaring hole in the team's attack. The Red Devils signed Weghorst on loan from Championship side Burnley until the end of the season.

Speaking about Besiktas and their incredible fanbase, Weghorst told Tivibu Spor:

"To be honest with the Besiktaş fans, I had an incredible time there. I left the team all of a sudden, I didn’t get a chance to talk to them. I miss them, I had a great time there.”

Weghorst further added:

“Their behavior towards me was wholehearted, I miss them all. This is a great club. Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I had a really good reason to leave Turkey. I hope everyone understands this.”

Weghorst has so far scored two goals and provided three assists for Manchester United in 23 matches since joining the club on loan.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants others to grab the opportunity amidst injury concerns

Manchester United's starting centre-backs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have been sidelined with injuries since their first-leg clash against Sevilla on April 13. While Martinez will miss the remainder of the campaign, Varane will be out for a considerable amount of time as well.

In the duo's absence, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw have played in the position for United. Ten Hag believes it's a good opportunity for them to shine.

The Dutch manager said (via United's website):

“Victor Lindelof, it's so great for him. He's played his games but not as much as he probably expected. Now is his chance and he's taken his chance because he was there. Luke showed composure in defending and organising, building up and he played a decent game. This is what we expected."

Ten Hag added:

"For the rest of the season, some players, we have to rely on them and I talked about it all season."

United recently reached the final of the FA Cup by defeating Brighton & Hove Albion in the semi-finals of the tournament via a penalty shootout. Erik ten Hag's side will play Manchester City in an enthralling final on June 3.

