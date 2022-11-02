"I had to move on" - Premier League footballer admits it was 'tough' to leave Arsenal

Bournemouth forward Jaidon Anthony has opened up on his Arsenal exit in his early career, claiming it was a difficult time for him.

Anthony, 22, has been a vital squad member for the Cherries since his senior-team debut for the club in December of 2020. He earned his name last term after helping his team clinch Premier League promotion with eight goals and six assists in 45 EFL Championship matches.

Anthony started his footballing journey with the Gunners after joining their youth academy when he was six years old. He was later released at the age of 16 after being deemed surplus to requirements.

During an interview with The Beautiful Game Podcast (via HITC), Anthony was asked whether it was his choice to leave Arsenal. He said:

"No, I wish I could say it was. I just got released at the age of 16. To be fair, it was two-year contracts at a time. I got one to 16 and then I thought I was doing well but there was some special talent in my age group, I didn't get a scholar and I had to move on."

Anthony, who rose through the ranks at Bournemouth between 2016 and 2020, stated that he went through a tough time after being released by the north London outfit. He added:

"It was tough, it was a tough time, you don't know what is going to happen next and you have to build yourself back up."

Anthony, who made his Premier League debut in a 3-0 defeat against Arsenal in August, has scored just one goal in 10 games this season.

Jaidon Anthony @JaidonnA11



PL debut against the club I grew up at! they say God works in mysterious ways!



maybe it had to happen this way…PL debut against the club I grew up at! they say God works in mysterious ways! maybe it had to happen this way…PL debut against the club I grew up at! they say God works in mysterious ways!3️⃣2️⃣ https://t.co/bKBrvXYUD6

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson keen on signing new contract at the club

As per The Athletic, Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson has internally expressed his desire to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Nelson, 22, made his first Premier League appearance of the season during their 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday (30 October). After replacing Bukayo Saka in the 27th minute, he netted twice and laid out an assist to help his side climb to the top of the table.

Speaking after his standout performance, Nelson asserted that he is prepared to commit his future to his boyhood club. He added:

"I only have some months left on my contract. Getting a new deal would be amazing and I would love to commit to the club. Any opportunity I get, I'm going to try and take and just do my very best and just keep helping the team really."

Nelson has six goals and five assists in 52 games across all competitions for Arsenal.

Poll : 0 votes