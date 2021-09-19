“I nearly took mine off” - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes hilarious claim about Salah’s celebration

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made a hilarious comment when asked about Mohamed Salah's goal celebration against Crystal Palace on Saturday (18th September).

During the post-match press interaction, the interviewer informed the Liverpool boss that all of Salah's yellow cards for the club have come for taking off his shirt to celebrate. In response, Klopp jokingly claimed he was close to taking off his shirt after the Liverpool talisman netted the winner against Manchester United last season. Klopp said:

"I remember the one against Manchester United and I was close to pulling off my shirt that day!"

Salah has scored a total of two late winners against Manchester United. He scored his first winner back in January 2020 in Liverpool's 2-0 win while the second came last season in a famous 4-2 win for Jurgen Klopp's men at Old Trafford.

Salah has been a goal machine ever since signing for Liverpool back in 2017. The 29-year-old has netted a total of 130 goals for Liverpool in 209 appearances in all competitions, 99 of which have come in the Premier League.

The Egyptian has played a vital role in helping Liverpool regain their supremacy in English football. He is now seemingly on the verge of receiving a new deal with the Reds, provided the club and the player agree on the player's wages.

Liverpool are off to a flying start in the Premier League

Despite their lack of summer signings, Liverpool are off to a tremendous start in the Premier League. The Reds have won four out of their opening five games in the league so far, amassing 13 points.

Liverpool have only conceded one goal in their past five league matches, which was against Chelsea in a 1-1 draw at Anfield. Defensively Liverpool have looked solid since the return of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip. Attacking wise, Mohamed Salah has yet again made a great start, scoring five goals in all competitions.

The Reds have also started their Champions League campaign with a win against AC Milan.

Liverpool's squad is capable of winning major trophies provided their squad remains fit throughout the season. However, the Reds lack quality squad depth which might hamper their chances as we go deep into the 2021-22 season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee