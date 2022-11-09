"I need to get a picture of Jurgen" - Emotional reason why Derby manager requires a photo with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp 

Derby County manager Paul Warne has revealed the emotional reason why he wants a special photo with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp when the two sides meet on Wednesday, 9 November.

The Rams head to Anfield to face Liverpool in the third round of the Carabao Cup and it will be the first time Warne and Klopp will face one another.

The Derby coach left Rotherham United to succeed interim manager Liam Rosenier at Pride Park earlier this season.

Warne is looking to catch up with Klopp for personal reasons, as he wants a photo of the German coach with his thumbs up for his sister-in-law, who is in chemotherapy.

He told reporters (via Derby Telegraph.):

“I didn’t go into Pep’s (Guardiola) office – I didn’t get invited in. Non-English managers aren’t ever as keen. So I’ve managed against loads of managers of different nationalities but it’s very much a British thing. They love going in after."

Warne revealed that his sister-in-law is a fan of Klopp hence that he wants to try and gift her a photo of the Liverpool manager in her fight against chemo:

“If Jurgen invites me in then great because my sister-in-law is a big Jurgen fan and she is fighting chemo at the moment."

He added:

“Everyone who loves her has sent her a picture of themselves with their thumbs-up and it is on her wall going into her bedroom so she can see them all. I need to get a picture of Jurgen. If I don’t get a picture of him then one of my very good friends is a physio there so he will get it for me.”

Derby are currently seventh in the EFL League One table with seven wins, four draws, and five defeats in 16 fixtures.

They face a huge challenge against Klopp's side, who have endured an inconsistent start to the season and sit eighth in the Premier League.

The Merseysiders have won five, drawn four, and lost as many of their 13 league games.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is back to his best, according to Manchester United legend Gary Neville

Salah is in red-hot form

Salah made a slow start to the season as his side struggled for form, bagging just two goals and two assists in his first seven outings.

However, the Liverpool attacker has returned to his usual best, adding 11 goals and two assists in 12 more appearances.

Neville believes last season's Premier League top scorer is back to his best, saying (via Empire of the Kop):

“It was a positive that Salah is back to his best... He does look like an unbelievable player out there at the moment. By far the best player on the pitch.”

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 19 - Mohamed Salah has 19 goals + assists after 20 games in all competitions this season for @LFC (14 goals, 5 assists); in his six seasons with the club, only once before has he had more goal involvements after 20 games (28 in 2021-22). Permanent. 19 - Mohamed Salah has 19 goals + assists after 20 games in all competitions this season for @LFC (14 goals, 5 assists); in his six seasons with the club, only once before has he had more goal involvements after 20 games (28 in 2021-22). Permanent. https://t.co/e7SsSi0fyB

