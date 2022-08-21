"I don't need Jurgen Klopp telling me how to be a pundit, he should concentrate on being a manager" - Agbonlahor aims fresh dig at Liverpool boss

TalkSPORT pundit and former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has hit back at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after the latter criticized him for his comments on Manchester United.

Following the Red Devils' shock 4-0 defeat against Brentford, Agbonlahor was very critical of Erik ten Hag's players and suggested that the manager should 'pack up' as the club is in shambles at the moment.

Incidentally, the Liverpool boss had tuned into the radio while driving home and heard the former Villa striker's comments on talkSPORT's Gameday Phone-In program.

Klopp was not pleased one bit by the pundit's criticism, and in his press conference, the German chose to publicly criticize Agbonlahor. The Reds manager disliked these comments so much that he was thinking off calling in at talkSPORT to mention the same.

The pundit has now spoken his heart out on the matter and insists that he needs no advice on how to go about his business and that Klopp should mind his own business for that matter.

Agbonlahor said, via talkSPORT:

“Mate, I woke up and I’ve never seen my phone blow up as much as it was. I was like ‘what’s happened?’, ‘Jurgen Klopp has done this’. When I’ve seen it and I’ve seen the clip, I’m thinking ‘come on Jurgen’. It’s a bit too much, isn’t it? It’s great for the show that he’s listening to our show, all managers should be."

The former Villa striker felt his comments were just alright and if there was any problem with them, his bosses would have brought the same to his attention.

Agbonlahor continued:

“For me, I’ve got bosses at talkSPORT who I answer to. If my reaction to Manchester United being 4-0 down was too much then I’m sure I’d have heard about that."

He added:

"I don’t need Jurgen Klopp telling me how to be a pundit, he should concentrate on being a manager. He wouldn’t take advice on being a coach from me, would he? So I’m not going to take advice from him."

Well, the Liverpool boss is a passionate character with a strong opinion, and he may well have another cheeky reply for the pundit. However, Klopp might not continue this back and forth given he has a team to manage and titles to win.

Former Chelsea ace believes Liverpool manager was trying to patronize Man United

Gabby Agbonlahor's colleague and fellow talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy is of the thought that the Reds boss defended Erik ten Hag's side only to play mind games with them.

Liverpool will face Manchester United on Monday, August 22 at Old Trafford and Cundy thinks it's all part of the contest.

The former Chelsea defender said, via talkSPORT:

"Jurgen Klopp is just being very smart and clever about choosing his words and the language he's choosing about Manchester United. Bigging them up, defending them, that's what he's done there."

He added:

"He's tried to come out and defend Manchester United, on the eve of a game that he can ill-afford to lose himself by the way. He couldn't care less. I bet he was sitting in his car: 'Ha, ha, ha, ha'. I bet he was loving it. It's patronising from Klopp."

