“I need to make the best decisions for the team” - Roberto Martinez responds when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo will accept not being a starter

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has insisted that he needs to make the best decisions for the team when asked whether Cristiano Ronaldo would accept being benched. His comments arrived ahead of A Selecao's UEFA Nations League semi-final clash against Germany at the Allianz Arena (Wednesday, June 4).

Cristiano Ronaldo has arguably been Portugal's greatest-ever player, accumulating 219 international caps - the most in history. The 40-year-old has also been a pillar of consistency over the past two decades. He is currently the highest international goalscorer in the men's game, with 136 goals and 46 assists across all competitions.

In addition to Ronaldo, Portugal have numerous forwards who can make a difference up front, including Joao Felix, Diogo Jota, and Goncalo Ramos. During the pre-match press conference, Martinez stated (via O Jogo):

"Cristiano has already helped our team from the bench, it has happened in Nations League games. It's part of it. We're talking about a starting eleven that has five substitutions. As coach, I need to make the best decisions for the team. The reason for a decision is to improve and give more options to win."

Since becoming Portugal's head coach following the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Roberto Martinez has entrusted Cristiano Ronaldo to lead the line. The latter has started 22 fixtures across all competitions and has been benched just twice, scoring 18 goals.

"This chapter is over" - Cristiano Ronaldo posts cryptic message on social media following Al-Nassr's 3-2 loss against Al-Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that he has played his last game for Al-Nassr after his side suffered a frustrating 3-2 loss against Al-Fateh. The two sides locked horns in the Saudi Pro League on Monday, May 26.

Despite opening the scoring and winning the Golden Boot, Ronaldo was left helpless as Al-Nassr lost their final game of the season. As a result, the Knights of Najd missed out on qualifying for next season's AFC Champions League and have ended the season trophyless.

Cristiano Ronaldo posted on X:

"This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all."

Ronaldo is set to become a free agent at the end of June upon the expiration of his current deal. The 40-year-old's tweet has led to further speculations on his future ahead of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. He has been linked with a transfer to multiple clubs in recent weeks, including Al-Hilal, Wydad Casablanca, and Botafogo.

