"I don't need Ronaldo" - Piers Morgan takes another brutal swipe at Erik ten Hag after Manchester United's defeat to Copenhagen

Piers Morgan has continued his barrage of reproach, once again lambasting Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for parting ways with Cristiano Ronaldo. This comes after the Red Devils' recent loss to Copenhagen, which Morgan believes has only highlighted the flawed decision to let the Portuguese legend leave.

Despite a promising start against Copenhagen, with Rasmus Hojlund's quickfire double hinting at a relaxed affair for the visitors, the match unravelled quickly for the Red Devils. It all began with Marcus Rashford's early exit in the first half. The forward saw red after a contentious challenge on Elias Jelert, where he seemingly accidentally put his boot on the Copenhagen player's ankles. It was subsequently scrutinised and confirmed by VAR as a red card offense.

The disruption in Manchester United's rhythm was palpable, with Copenhagen seizing the initiative. Mohamed Elyounoussi narrowed the deficit, injecting belief into the home side. The Red Devils' fragility was further exposed when Maguire conceded a penalty, enabling Diogo Goncalves to level the scoreline before the break.

United did regain the lead through a Bruno Fernandes penalty, yet the relief hardly lasted as Lukas Lerager's persistence paid dividends, culminating in an equaliser. As the match edged to a close, it was 17-year-old Roony Bardghji who delivered the decisive moment, sealing a triumphant night for Copenhagen.

For Erik ten Hag, the defeat will be cause for concerns, but for Morgan, it was another chance to critique the Dutchman's management. The popular journalist mockingly tweeted a picture of a sombre ten Hag with the caption:

"I don't need Ronaldo."

Expand Tweet

Erik ten Hag decries Marcus Rashford's dismissal as Manchester United struggle in Champions League group stage

Erik ten Hag expressed his discontent with the officiating that he believes contributed to Manchester United's harrowing evening in Denmark. Notably, a contentious red card for Marcus Rashford became the pivot point of the match.

Ten Hag's frustration was palpable as he lamented the incident that reshaped the encounter, leaving United in a precarious position at the foot of Champions League Group A. Speaking to reporters after the game, he said (via Daily Mail):

"The red card changes everything. I think when you freeze frame it, it always looks so much worse and as I say it takes them so long and they make a red card of it. Come on. The first 25 minutes we dictated, dominated the game, went 2-0 up and then the red card changes everything. We are down to 10 and we are very disappointed."

Despite his grievances, ten Hag commended his players' character:

"This squad is resilient and the whole season so many decisions are against us, so many setbacks for injuries. I said to the lads it will turn, one moment in the season it will turn in our favour."

With Manchester United languishing at the group's base, a point shy of Copenhagen and Galatasaray, their next match against the Turkish side is crucial.