“I need to score more goals” – Manchester United star sets personal target for ongoing season

Manchester United star Scott McTominay feels he should be scoring more goals, regardless of his playing position.

The Scotsman is currently on a good run of form, excelling in his defensive midfield role under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. He now mainly operates from the No.6 position, playing a key role in ball recoveries before laying it forward for more advanced colleagues.

This is a huge shift in his responsibilities from the holding position Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played him in during his three-year tenure. However, no matter what role he's asked to perform, McTominay wants to add to his goalscoring tally.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC McTominay: "Last year I scored seven goals so obviously I want to beat that this year and I want to keep pushing forwards into the box." [mu] #mufc McTominay: "Last year I scored seven goals so obviously I want to beat that this year and I want to keep pushing forwards into the box." [mu] #mufc

He has only struck twice this season, against Aston Villa in the FA Cup and against Burnley in the Premier League. The 2020021 campaign, though, was his most productive yet, as he netted seven times across competitions, and the 25-year-old is looking to top that.

In an interview with Manchester United, McTominay said:

“For me, definitely I need to score more goals. I need to be the guy who can score from set pieces, and score with my head. That’s something I definitely look at. Last year, I scored seven goals, so obviously I want to beat that this year, and I want to keep pushing forward into the box.

McTominay understands that some formations may not allow him to roam forward, but he feels driving forward to join up the attack helps the frontline.

“As I say, different formations might not allow you to get into the box, but still being a threat and playing the passes to help the forward boys, like against Middlesbrough, was important for me. As I say, we just want to keep getting better as a group,” added McTominay.

Scott McTominay doesn't just want to add more goals to his game, but there's one particular type of goal he's looking for, saying:

“I don’t really know, you know? I want to score one that’s like a rocket from outside the box… the majority of my goals are outside the box, but they’ve all been quite nicely placed. “I’ve never really hit a rocket that’s gone in the top corner, so I want one of them, and then, I’ll take that as my best goal!”

Since his debut for Manchester United in 2016, the midfielder has scored 16 goals in 161 games, including 11 in the Premier League.

