“I needed to make this one clear” – Harry Maguire reacts to reports suggesting power struggle with Cristiano Ronaldo over Manchester United captaincy

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has hit back at reports claiming he is set to hand over the club's captaincy over to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mirror reports have stated that a power struggle has emerged between Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo over the armband at the club.

But Maguire has come out in staunch defense of his position as club captain of the Red Devils.

He replied to a report on the matter stating:

"I've seen a lot of reports about this club that aren't true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear."

There continues to be huge speculation with regard to the recent turmoil at Manchester United. But Maguire was quick to insist the club remain harmonious as they look to finish a disappointing season on a high.

He concluded,

"We're united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day, everyone."

Harry Maguire @HarryMaguire93 🏻 @ManUtd twitter.com/discomirror/st… David McDonnell @DiscoMirror @MirrorFootball twitter.com/mirrorfootball… Ronaldo and Maguire embroiled in power struggle over Man Utd captaincy in fresh blow to interim boss Ralf Rangnick #MUFC Ronaldo and Maguire embroiled in power struggle over Man Utd captaincy in fresh blow to interim boss Ralf Rangnick #MUFC @MirrorFootball twitter.com/mirrorfootball… I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone 💪🏻 @ManUtd twitter.com/discomirror/st…

The Red Devils head to Elland Road on Sunday to face Leeds United in the Premier League.

They continue to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Should Harry Maguire pass the captaincy to Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United?

Is there a rivalry between Maguire and Ronaldo?

Whether or not Maguire is indeed telling the truth with regard to the captaincy at Manchester United, many believe Ronaldo should be the leader of the team.

United's problem at hand is that the former Real Madrid star has been hugely successful in comparison to his teammates over the course of his career.

SportyBet @SportyBet



See how much it means to Ronaldo.. 🤩

#GOAT #Ronaldo #ChampionsLeague #MUNATA Ronaldo and Maguire both scored while Luke Shaw provided the assist for the winning goal against Atalanta last night.See how much it means to Ronaldo.. 🤩 Ronaldo and Maguire both scored while Luke Shaw provided the assist for the winning goal against Atalanta last night.See how much it means to Ronaldo.. 🤩#GOAT #Ronaldo #ChampionsLeague #MUNATA https://t.co/RkEZSqygyj

His experience and leadership has been on display on numerous occasions but his disapproval of the team has also been an occurrence.

Maguire's stint as captain has been hugely criticized by many in the game.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright spoke ahead of the Red Devils' victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night. He told DAZN:

"He's very fortunate to still be captain of Manchester United with the way he's been playing"

Project Football @ProjectFootball Ian Wright is scathing about Harry Maguire ahead of tonight’s game Ian Wright is scathing about Harry Maguire ahead of tonight’s game https://t.co/cTYq8V0ea2

Maguire has had a tumultuous period at Manchester United following his £80 million move from Leicester City in 2020.

Many believe the price tag and his immediate appointment as captain has hampered his club form.

For England, the defender enjoyed a fantastic Euro 2020 campaign, with many touting him as one of the best performers for the Three Lions.

His social media defense of the calamitous situation at Old Trafford will only add to the ongoing debate surrounding his position in the team.

Edited by Diptanil Roy