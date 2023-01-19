"I needed something to take the pain away"- Former Manchester United man Jesse Lingard reveals he turned to alcohol after suffering abuse from fans

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard opened up about his troubles while playing at Old Trafford in a candid interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

The Englishman revealed that he used to have a nightcap every day to take his mind away from the abuse he received from Manchester United fans. He also spoke about the pressure to perform as a professional footballer and his mother's struggles with depression.

Lingard said (via the Daily Mail):

"I was drinking before bed, having a nightcap. I look back now and think 'what was I doing that for?' But I needed something to try and take the pain away. I was trying to forget what was going on. But it makes it 10 times worse. You're getting that much abuse, and I'm already down enough, and I've got to perform."

He added:

"I was still trying to be Jesse, like banter… banter jokes and all that but, of course it's going to affect me. I'm already going through things you don't know about… I felt like the world was on my shoulders."

Lingard spent a major part of his formative years in Manchester United's youth set-up. The Red Devils' academy product spent loan spells at various outfits including Leicester City and Derby County before becoming a regular starter at Old Trafford in 2015 under Louis van Gaal.

However, he fell out of favor at Manchester United in 2019 when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed head coach. The English attacking midfielder joined Nottingham Forest last summer on a free transfer.

"I didn't want to play" - Jesse Lingard opens up about abuse from Manchester United fans in FA Cup fixture

Lingard also opened up about the abuse he received after Manchester United's 3-0 win over Derby County in the FA Cup on March 5, 2020. The England international said:

"We won but as soon as I got on the bus it was 'Jesse, you're s***, why are you playing for us?' Luke Shaw came down off the bus and backed me. I don't know if it was United fans or Derby fans but I'm human, you know what I mean. Of course it's going to affect me. I'm already down enough anyway, going through things you don't know about, and I've got to perform on a weekly basis."

Lingard added:

"When you are performing, it's not at 100 per cent so of course there's going to be critics. But to be abused like that tipped it. I was like, 'I can't be arsed anymore, I need a break. I need to find some motivation, some fire in my belly to get going again because I can't be doing this.' It was another game next week and I couldn't be arsed, I didn't want to play."

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League table and will next face Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday, January 22.

