"I am neither afraid of this question nor interested" - Dominik Szoboszlai's agent comments on competition from Florian Wirtz at Liverpool

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai's agent, Matyas Esterhazy, has disclosed that he's neither afraid nor interested in discussions comparing his agent to Florian Wirtz. The Hungarian also insisted that Szoboszlai is familiar with competition, having been in a competitive football environment since he was 16 years old.

In an interview with M4 Sport, Esterhazy said (via Caught Offside):

“I am neither afraid of this question nor interested in it. Dominik has been in an environment where competition is the norm since he was 16. I have never seen a Premier League-winning club that does not want to develop, that does not want to sign top players."

He added:

“I am sure that the two of them will be together on the pitch in some form. Of course, I do not have to put the team together, one of the best coaches in the world is sitting on the Liverpool bench, he has much more information than I do. I trust that Dominik will jump this step and will be increasingly successful with the constantly developing team.”

Szoboszlai was the focal point of Liverpool's creativity, delivering nine assists and scoring eight goals last season. However, the signing of Wirtz has reshaped the dynamics of the attacking midfield position ahead of next season.

By default, the pair of Szoboszlai and Wirtz are attacking midfielders who are expected to compete for regular minutes in Arne Slot's starting XI going forward. Given Wirtz's creative potential, many have opined that Szoboszlai could witness a reduction in his game time. Amid the rumors, Szoboszlai's agent is confident that his client is open to competition in Liverpool's midfield.

"He's an outstanding player" - Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Florian Wirtz

Germany - France - Source: Getty

Jurgen Klopp has opined that Wirtz is a player who could give a club ‘something great’. While highlighting that Wirtz's transfer fee is an insane one, he stated that it remains to be seen if Wirtz will improve the Reds.

In a discussion with WELT, Klopp said (via GOAL):

"There's no question about it, it's an insane sum, and one that a player at Liverpool is aware of if things don't go well for two or three games. We all agree that we're talking about a great player here. I know I once said that I'm out if we pay 100 million euros for a player.

He added:

"But the world is changing. That's just the way the market is. He's an outstanding player who can give any club something great. Whether he'll make the reigning English champions even better remains to be seen."

The Reds reportedly sent €125 million to secure Wirtz's signing from Bayer Leverkusen in June 2025.

