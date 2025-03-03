“I had never felt anything like” - Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal shares his most memorable goals and names two favorite competitions 

Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has already experienced moments that many young footballers dream of. The 17-year-old sensation has taken the football world by storm, showcasing his immense talent at both club and international levels.

Despite his young age, Yamal has already found the back of the net in some of football’s biggest competitions. He recently opened up about his most memorable goals and the tournaments that mean the most to him.

Lamine Yamal said in a recent interview with UEFA:

“I think ultimately there are two competitions where scoring a goal makes you feel happier than in any other – the Champions League and the World Cup. They’re the two which are different from the rest. It’s because of everything.”

“When the Champions League anthem plays, everyone gets goosebumps. I scored against Monaco and Atalanta, and I had never felt anything like it—except for my goal against France in the EURO,” he added.

Yamal’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of remarkable. Since breaking into Barcelona’s first team, he has consistently delivered impressive performances, earning praise from fans and football experts. His technical ability, vision, and dribbling skills have made him a standout talent.

The La Masia graduate has been one of the key players for Barcelona under Hansi Flick. He currently sits atop the assists charts in La Liga with 11 assists. Altogether, he has scored 11 goals and provided 16 assists for 35 appearances for La Blaugrana this term.

''I do not compare my numbers with others'' – Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal says he doesn’t focus on statistics

In the same interview, Lamine Yamal made it clear that he does not measure his performances by statistics. He emphasized that his primary focus is on enjoying football and entertaining fans.

The young Barcelona sensation, who has been widely regarded as one of the most promising talents in European football, insists that his approach to the game is centered around creativity and excitement rather than numbers.

While many modern footballers and analysts place heavy emphasis on goals, assists, and other performance metrics, the Barcelona prodigy remains unfazed by such comparisons.

Speaking about his mindset and approach to the game, Yamal said:

“I believe the key is to focus on yourself and always do what is best for the team. I am not a player who pays much attention to stats, I play to enjoy myself, to make the fans happy, and, of course, to win.”

“I do not compare my numbers with others. When I watch a football match, I want to see exciting plays, dribbles… That is what I try to bring when people come to watch us play – to make it fun. In the end, if I enjoy myself, the fans will too,” he added.

Following Barcelona's 4-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday, Lamine Yamal has now gone 12 consecutive league games without scoring a goal. His last league goal was in a 4-0 against Real Madrid on October 26, 2024.

