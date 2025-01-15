“I was never gonna resign for a decision made by La Liga” - Barcelona president Joan Laporta sends defiant message over Dani Olmo registration saga 

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has issued a resolute statement concerning the recent controversy surrounding Dani Olmo's registration. Speaking candidly, Laporta dismissed any notion of stepping down amid pressure from La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation, framing their actions as an attempt to undermine the club’s stability.

Laporta’s remarks came in response to the challenges FC Barcelona faced in registering Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor due to the stringent financial rules imposed by La Liga. Despite the difficulties, the club managed to secure their registrations, and Laporta used the opportunity to highlight the resilience of the Catalan side.

"We’ve returned to the 1:1 rule, which allows us to sign players normally and register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. This confirms the strength of FC Barcelona and disproves the apocalyptic narrative.

"I was never gonna resign for a decision made by La Liga and the Federation. We don’t give up, but they tried to destabilize the club, the players and the manager. We reacted, we won the Super Cup and I really value that."

Barcelona has been at odds with La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) since the Dani Olmo and Pau Victor registration saga began. In fact, after CSD ruled in favor of La Blaugrana, it was reported that the RFEF was considering filing a report on the unruly behavior of Laporta.

Joan Laporta hits back at rivals who opposed Barcelona in the Dani Olmo case

Joan Laporta has fired back at rivals against Barcelona and called for his resignation during the Dani Olmo affair.

Apart from La Liga and RFEF, who were in opposition to Barcelona’s appeal to re-register Olmo and Pau Victor, other La Liga clubs like Atletico Madrid, Valencia, and Espanyol were not happy with CSD’s decision to grant Barca a precautionary measure.

In the post-match conference of Barca’s 5-2 demolition of Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final, Laporta took shots at president rivals who called for his resignation. He said:

“First, they take shots, and then they ask questions,” he said of the La Liga chief. Poor Barça,” Laporta repeated, “if the club falls into their hands,” referring to his rivals for the club presidency, who published a letter calling for him to resign and threatened a motion of no confidence.

“They’ve had a golden opportunity to show they love Barça and they didn’t take it. They sided with media hostile towards us. More and more the club is moving in the right direction. We have the 1:1 financial fair play ratio, a new stadium, a competitive team, and suddenly they appear.”

He added:

"Does anybody seriously believe a president of FC Barcelona should resign over the decision of La Liga or the Spanish Football Federation?" I don’t know how you could oppose Barça in moments of utmost difficulty. We need patience, they tried to hinder us. We’re in a competition and they tried to destabilize us. Poor Barça if they are in charge of the club.”

“It’s no coincidence that when Barça return to the top of world football, certain parties with their corresponding media resources unite forces to impose an untruthful narrative that has nothing to do with reality. They tried to destroy us, we’ve never given up.”

