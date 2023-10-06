"I never got on with him" - David Beckham makes huge confession about ex-Manchester United coach in Netflix series

Manchester United and England legend David Beckham has admitted that he never got along with former assistant coach Carlos Queiroz during their time working together.

The Portuguese coach took over from Steve McClaren as Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant in the summer of 2002 after McLaren took over the manager role at Middlesbrough.

Speaking in his new Netflix documentary, David Beckham surprisingly admitted that he did not get on with Queiroz. The Englishman added that he didn't understand why he was onboarded by Manchester United. He said:

"Carlos Queiroz, who I knew nothing about, knew nothing of, didn't understand how he came in, but he did. I never got on with him."

The Portuguese coach was not particularly impressed by star players, especially Beckham, being swayed by the commercial demands of their job. Queiroz expressed his concerns about footballers losing focus due to outside demands, saying:

"In 2003, guys like David, they're not only playing football, they are companies. It's a fight between things inside the pitch and outside the pitch. In that period, business jumped inside the pitch."

While he made a good point in singling out the rapid commercialisation of the sport, Beckham refuted his claims and said:

"I would never, ever have put myself professionally in a position that changed the way I played."

The above dispute is a clear indication of the two not seeing eye-to-eye with one another right from the get-go.

The 2002-03 campaign notably turned out to be David Beckham's last with Manchester United as he was sold to Real Madrid in the following summer.

Manchester United icon David Beckham reveals how he signed Lionel Messi for Inter Miami

Following his final playing stint in professional football with LA Galaxy, Beckham retired and settled in the United States with an option of founding a new club.

He founded Inter Miami in 2018 and the club has come a long way since then, even signing Lionel Messi this July.

Appearing on popular talk show "Stick to Football," Beckham revealed the details of how he approached Messi's camp. He said:

"I snuck into Messi's dad's hotel room for a meeting with him and I said, 'We want your son.'

"But then obviously, he'd had offers from Saudi, offers to return to Barcelona. It was then down to him to decide."

Inter Miami have a long way to go before they can challenge for silverware. However, David Beckham's dedication to the project has already put them in a strong position to compete in the coming years.