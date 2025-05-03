“I have never had problems with Real Madrid” - Carlo Ancelotti clears the air on rift with Real Madrid in light of Brazil switch speculation

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has rubbished talks of discord with the club over talks of a summer exit to join the Brazil national team. The Italian tactician has been linked with a switch to the Selecao amid long-standing interest from the South American giants.

Ancelotti has come in for heavy criticism after his Real Madrid fell apart this season in spectacular fashion. Los Blancos failed to defend their UEFA Champions League title, losing 5-1 on aggregate to Arsenal in the quarterfinals. They also sit four points behind Barcelona in their hunt for this season's LaLiga title.

Speaking with the press ahead of his side's league meeting with Celta Vigo in the league on Sunday, the under-fire coach debunked claims of a rift with the club. He pointed out that he will one day leave the club, and expects it to be an amicable separation from the club he loves.

“I can’t tell you what will happen but I have never had problems with Real Madrid. And I will never fight with the club”.

“My goodbye, whenever it happens 2025, 2026, 2030, it will be fantastic because I love this club and the club loves me”.

Real Madrid reportedly wish to part ways with Ancelotti at the end of the 2024-25 season, with former midfielder Xabi Alonso lined up as his replacement. Ancelotti held talks with the Brazilian Football Federation over taking over the Selecao in the summer and had an offer to become the highest-paid international manager.

Ancelotti's move to Brazil has hit a stumbling block but is still expected to go through. He is still expected to leave Madrid once the season ends, with Alonso waiting in the wings to become the club's new manager.

Real Madrid boss sheds light on Jesus Vallejo's chances of featuring

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that outcast Jesus Vallejo has a chance of playing a role in what remains of the season. The Spaniard is one of two fit senior centre-backs available for Ancelotti for the rest of the campaign.

In his press conference, Ancelotti said that Vallejo stands a better chance of featuring with the amount of injuries that have hit his side. The 28-year-old has not played a single minute for Los Blancos this season despite their well-documented injury crisis at the back.

"Yes, he (Vallejo) has more chances."

Carlo Ancelotti's side are without Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Eder Militao for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Raul Asencio and Aurelien Tchouameni are likely to start for Los Blancos in their last five league games, with Vallejo and Jacobo Ramon providing cover from the bench.

