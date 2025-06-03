"I never said yes or no" - Bruno Fernandes confirms Al-Hilal talks; explains why he decided to stay at Manchester United

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has confirmed he held talks with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal about a possible move this summer. He stated that the decision had been made to stay at Old Trafford, and it was down to head coach Ruben Amorim and the club.
Speaking to the media ahead of the Germany vs Portugal Nations League semifinal on Wednesday, Fernandes stated that he had considered the offer from Al Hilal. He also discussed the possible move to Saudi Arabia with his family.
However, he decided to stay at Manchester United as he wants to compete at the top level and continue playing in the big competitions. He said (via The Athletic):
“There was that possibility, the president of Al Hilal called me a month ago to ask. There was a waiting period on my part to think about what the future would hold. I would be open to it, if Manchester United felt it was my time. I spoke with Mister Ruben Amorim, who really tried to talk me out of it. I spoke with the club, which wasn’t willing to sell, only if I truly wanted to leave. We never talked about money; that was all handled by my agent, not me."
“I spoke with my family to understand if that was what I wanted for my future. It was actually my wife who asked me — I never said yes or no. She put my professional priorities ahead of everything else. It would have been an easy move. I had Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo there, two people I have a great friendship with. But I want to stay at the highest level, play in big competitions, because I still feel capable. I want to keep being happy, I’m still very passionate about this sport, and I’m happy with my decision.”
Manchester United have already signed Matheus Cunha this summer and are in talks to sign Bryan Mbuemo from Brentford, as per reports. They are also reportedly interested in signing a striker and have been linked with Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes made big demands for Al Hilal move
Ariyadhiah reported earlier this week that Bruno Fernandes was in talks with Al Hilal. They claimed that the Manchester United star was demanding £25 million per season and £7 million in add-ons, while the Saudi side offered £21 million.
Fernandes also asked for a 3-year deal from the club, while they wanted him to join on a 4-year contract. Al Hilal were ready to pay anything Manchester United wanted to get the midfielder to make the move.
Fernandes had left the door open after admitting that he was ready to leave if the club wanted to raise money.