"I never saw a game like this" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp bemoans ‘unfair’ circumstances and ‘crazy’ decisions after loss against Spurs

Jurgen Klopp has taken shots at match referees after Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Tottenham. He believes the decision to disallow Luis Diaz's goal and give Diogo Jota a red card saw the game tilted in the home side's favor.

Speaking to the media after the match, Klopp claimed he was proud of his team's performance. However, he believes that the decisions against them were "crazy" and their loss came in "unfair circumstances."

He said:

"I was never more proud of the team than today. I never saw a game like this with the most unfair circumstances, crazy decisions. We scored an own goal, that is really tough to take but I am really proud. The first red card, Curtis steps on the ball and goes over. Not a bad tackle. It looks different in slow motion. He steps full throttle on the ball and goes over the ball. That is unlucky."

"[For Diogo Jota] first yellow was not a yellow. Then he gets a second and to defend with nine players is tricky. You want to build something you need players with mentality and I saw them today, they fought. Pretty special tonight," he added.

Klopp gave his thoughts on Liverpool's opening goal, which was not given, saying:

"The offside goal. That is not offside when you see it, they drew their lines wrong. The ball is between Mo's legs, they drew the line wrong and didn't judge the moment when Mo passed the ball right. It is so tough to deal with it."

Liverpool had Curtis Jones sent off in the first half after his ankle rolled over the ball and caught Yves Bissouma. Diogo Jota was subsequently sent off in the second half after he picked up two yellow cards in 90 seconds.

PGMOL confirm 'human error' led to Liverpool's goal being disallowed

PGMOL have claimed that a miscommunication between the officials led to the goal being ruled out.

They reported that the VAR, Darren England, believed the goal was given on the field and told the referee, Simon Hooper, that the check was complete.

However, the linesman had raised the flag for offside and the goal was eventually ruled out. Tottenham restarted the game with a free kick and the officials could not stop the match to give the goal to Liverpool.

PGMOL have added that they will conduct a full review this week to determine what led to the error.