“I never spoke to him like a normal person” – When Cristiano Ronaldo failed to fight back tears while opening up on ‘drunk’ father

Cristiano Ronaldo has hardly spoken about his father in interviews throughout his career. The Portuguese star has always steered clear of the topic, and the only time his father has come into the spotlight of his career was with the Ruud van Nistelrooy controversy.

However, he opened up about José Dinis Aveiro during his first interview with Piers Morgan in 2017. Ronaldo claimed that he had never spoken to his father like a normal person, as he was drunk most of the time.

Speaking about his Aveiro, who passed away in 2005, Ronaldo said:

"The more I learn about the war, the more I understand why he became the man he did. When I speak about my father, I [have] no words to explain what I feel."

Morgan showed him a video of Ronaldo's father talking about the Al Nassr star's success and it left the forward in tears. He claimed that he had never seen it before and said:

"I've never seen the video It's unbelievable. To hear your father speaks about how proud he was of you must mean a lot? Yes it does. I thought the interview would be funny, I didn't expect to cry."

He added:

"He was a drunk person. I never spoke to him like a normal person, a normal conversation."

Piers Morgan has been backing Cristiano Ronaldo since the interview

Piers Morgan used to be a hardcore Lionel Messi fan but changed his views after an interview with Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017. The journalist went on to host an explosive interview last year that led to Manchester United terminating the contract of their prized asset.

When asked on talkSPORT why Ronaldo chose him, Morgan said:

"Well, Cristiano asked me to do it – simple as that. I didn't ask him, he asked me. It was all very recent. He's been thinking about this for a while. I think it's no secret that he's felt a build-up of deep frustration about what's been happening at United over the last year. He felt it was time to speak out."

He added:

"He knows it was going to be incendiary, he knows this is going to rattle some cages, but he also feels that he should be doing this. He knows people will criticise him, but he also knows that what he's saying is true. Sometimes the truth hurts."

Ronaldo now plays for Al Nassr and is keen on helping them win the league title.

