"I have never spoken to him about it" - Tottenham star breaks silence after dad makes huge Real Madrid transfer claim 

Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal has dismissed speculation about a possible move to Real Madrid this summer, following recent comments made by his father. The Brazilian fullback, who joined the north London club from Barcelona in August 2021, has struggled for game time this season, but remains committed to his current team.

Royal, 24, completed a €25 million switch to Spurs and made his debut in a Premier League match against Crystal Palace. Since then, he has featured in 73 games across all competitions for the club.

However, the Brazilian international's presence on the pitch has diminished recently, having made just 10 appearances so far in 2023. He's been largely overshadowed by January signing Pedro Porro, who joined Spurs in a €35 million deal and has quickly become a key figure in the team.

Royal's woes were compounded in March when he suffered a knee injury while on international duty. The lack of playing time prompted Royal's father Emerson Zulu to hint at a possible change of scenery for his son.

In a recent appearance on the Charla Podcast, Zulu suggested that his son is eager to compete for major titles and namedropped Real Madrid as a potential destination (via SportBible):

"There is a great possibility that Emerson will leave Tottenham. We believe it’s time for him to take a bigger leap and go to a team that fights for titles. I think he fits a giant like Real Madrid."

Despite his father's ambitions for his career, Royal has firmly stated that he is content with his situation at Tottenham. The defender went on to deny ever discussing a move to Real Madrid with his father, putting an end to the swirling rumors and reaffirming his loyalty to the north London club (via SportBible):

“Although he is entitled to his own opinion, I have never spoken to him about it and I have always made it clear that I am happy at Tottenham. As a professional athlete, I am proud to represent the team that believed in me and gave me the opportunity to showcase my skills.”

Spurs were recently handed an embarrassing 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United in a major blow to their hopes of securing Champions League football for next season. That led to the sacking of interim manager Cristian Stellini, with Ryan Mason taking over the reins.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti discusses Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona

Carlo Ancelotti has weighed in on the rumors surrounding Lionel Messi's possible return to Barcelona. The Real Madrid manager expressed admiration for Messi and remains unruffled by the prospect of the Argentine superstar rejoining the Catalan club.

In a recent news conference, Ancelotti addressed the matter candidly (via Daily Post):

"Messi can do what he wants, and so can Barcelona. It is not an issue for me. I like him as a player. It could be nice for Spanish football to have him (back). But it is a matter for Messi and Barcelona.”

Currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain, Messi has been the subject of intense speculation about a potential summer move back to Barcelona. The 35-year-old's contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season, and no new deal has been inked yet.

