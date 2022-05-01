“I never thought I’d see the day”. “Let’s win this one” – Arsenal fans rejoice as player returns to starting line-up for West Ham clash

Arsenal take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday (May 1) knowing they need a win to reclaim fourth-place in the Premier League.

The pressure on the Gunners has increased due to arch-rivals Tottenham leapfrogging them on the table. The Lilywhites secured a comfortable 3-1 victory against Leicester City earlier in the day.

Mikel Arteta's side head into the clash off the back of successive victories against Chelsea and Manchester United. The Gunners have lost only twice in their previous 29 meetings against the Hammers.

Ahead of the game, Arsenal fans were boosted by the news that right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu has returned to the starting lineup following a lengthy layoff. The Japanese suffered a calf-injury in early February.

Tomiyasu has enjoyed a successful debut season at the Emirates Stadium since arriving from Bologna. He has gone on to become a first-choice member of Arteta's defense, making 19 appearances this season for the Gunners.

He has however missed his side's previous 13 top-flight encounters, but returns to replace Cedric Soares on the ride-side of defense.

Arsenal fans couldn't hide their delight at the news of the right-back's return, with many taking to Twitter to make their voices heard:

Arsenal make three changes for West Ham clash

Arteta's teamsheet was a big surprise ahead of the huge London derby, with centre-half Ben White missing out due to a tight hamstring.

Rob Holding replaces him for a rare start, while Tomiyasu starts ahead of Soares. Gabriel Martinelli comes into the side at the expense of Emile Smith-Rowe.

Eddie Nketiah continues to lead the line for the visitors, meaning Alexandre Lacazette must settle once again for a place on the bench.

Despite their upcoming Europa League semi-final second leg away at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, West Ham have gone with a strong lineup for the clash.

Michail Antonio and Tomas Soucek are rested, with Ben Johnson, Alphonse Areola and the suspended Craig Dawson dropping out. Vladimir Coufal, Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski and Mark Noble all start for David Moyes' side.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Granit Xhaka says West Ham's mid-week fixture is "no excuse" for Arsenal today as they look to reclaim a place in the top four 🎙️ "We want to put them under pressure."Granit Xhaka says West Ham's mid-week fixture is "no excuse" for Arsenal today as they look to reclaim a place in the top four 🎙️ "We want to put them under pressure."Granit Xhaka says West Ham's mid-week fixture is "no excuse" for Arsenal today as they look to reclaim a place in the top four 👇 https://t.co/9AJ4HqaaZK

Edited by Puranjay Dixit