“I never wanted to do anything wrong” – Aubameyang comments on ‘complicated’ few months at Arsenal that led to exit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has opened up about his fallout at Arsenal after securing a loan move to Barcelona on deadline day.

The Gabonese striker was frozen out by the club following a disciplinary breach in December which also led to him being stripped of the captaincy.

Exit rumors were rife thereafter. Despite his contract running until 2023, Aubameyang's days at the club, where he struck 92 goals in 163 games, seemed numbered.

Barcelona swooped in for him on the final day of the winter transfer window in a free move despite offering significantly lower wages than his £250,000-a-week at Arsenal.

At his Barcelona unveiling on Thursday, Aubameyang was asked about the fallout at Arsenal and he admitted it was tough.

"The last months at Arsenal were complicated, I never wanted to do anything wrong, this is the past and I think about the present," he said.

barcacentre @barcacentre Aubameyang: "The last months at Arsenal were complicated, I never wanted to do anything wrong, this is the past and I think about the present." Aubameyang: "The last months at Arsenal were complicated, I never wanted to do anything wrong, this is the past and I think about the present."

The former Borussia Dortmund hitman was left out of all matchday squads by Arteta since December 6. Aubameyang revealed it was because the Spaniard wasn't happy with his actions.

"It was his decision and he made that decision," he said. "He wasn’t happy, I can’t tell you more. He wasn’t very happy and I was very calm.”

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes Arteta’s decision to exclude you?



Aubameyang: “It was his decision and he made that decision. He wasn’t happy, I can’t tell you more. He wasn’t very happy and I was very calm.” Arteta’s decision to exclude you?Aubameyang: “It was his decision and he made that decision. He wasn’t happy, I can’t tell you more. He wasn’t very happy and I was very calm.”

Arsenal outcast happy to sign for Barcelona

The 32-year-old couldn't hide his happiness after signing for the Catalans, saying he looked forward to coming to Camp Nou.

“I was looking forward to coming here, that’s why I came in the morning because there were many things to do before the deal was done, I’m very happy," he said. "It’s an honor for me to be here and to play for Barça.

“I am very happy and grateful to the president for signing me, I am very excited as I said, I will do my best, and my gratitude to the club, I am proud to be here and play for Barca, I am very happy," he added.

Aubameyang is confident his signing will increase Barcelona's chances of winning the Champions League, which they haven't lifted since a second European treble in 2015.

Also Read Article Continues below

“Yes, of course," he replied to a question on the club's chances of winning the Champions League. "Barcelona is a great club and it has to win the Champions League. That’s why I came to Barca for the chance to win the Champions League. We will do everything to return to the Champions League and then win it.”

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee