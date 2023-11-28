“I was a normal kid who didn’t think he would give me this” - Lionel Messi sends Muay Thai star Rodtang signed jersey, ONE champion reacts

Argentine icon Lionel Messi has sent a unique gift to Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who is the reigning champion of ONE Championship's flyweight Muay Thai division. The Inter Miami superstar sent Rodtang an autographed club jersey.

Rodtang happens to be an ardent football fan, and he took to social media to express his elation over this gesture from the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. He stated (via SCMP MMA):

“I have waited for the jersey for a very long time. It’s what I’ve been waiting for. Today has arrived. Feeling speechless, very happy. I was a normal kid who didn’t think he would give me this. I hope you like my battles. And someday we will meet. Thank you brother for helping me.”

According to Rodtang, the delivery of the prized jersey was handled by Lionel Messi's bodyguard in the United States, who also enjoys Muay Thai. He also revealed that he had been anticipating the gift arriving for a month.

On receiving it, he shared an image of the signed jersey on social media. Rodtang notably uses football as a fitness regimen to complement his intense training for Muay Thai.

Lionel Messi's phenomenal impact on U.S. soccer

According to Guillem Balague, Lionel Messi has achieved a stature in the MLS comparable to the legendary impacts of Michael Jordan in basketball and Tom Brady in football. His transfer to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 marked his departure from European football and has had a monumental impact on the landscape of football in America.

Guillem Balague, speaking to BBC Sport, highlighted the extraordinary effect Messi's presence has had on Major League Soccer (MLS) as a whole (via GOAL):

“If there's one thing American sports fans adore more than the teams they support it is the passion they feel for superstars playing for them. Think Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky and you get the idea. Now add the name Lionel Messi. No one at club or league level was prepared for the effect Messi's signing would have on them."

The influence of Messi extends far beyond the pitch, as Balague noted:

“The atmosphere at games borders on the surreal. No one is really watching the game other than through the participation of Messi. If he is 50 metres from the ball, everyone is still watching him. When he walks up to take a corner, it is celebrated almost like a goal. It is almost like watching an event, a happening, that is occurring within another event."

Despite Messi's inspiring role in Inter Miami's historic Leagues Cup triumph, the team did not secure a spot in the MLS play-offs in his first season at the club.