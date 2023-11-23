"I have nothing but praise for the guy" - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauds Manchester United star following the latter's improved performances

Ex-Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on his former captain Harry Maguire following the defender's return to form.

Solskjaer appointed Maguire as Red Devils captain in January 2020, just six months after joining from Leicester City. The Norweigan coach was eager to bring the England international to Old Trafford and did so in an £85 million deal, making him the world's most expensive defender.

However, the captain's armband weighed heavy on Maguire and his performances were scrutinized as a result. The 30-year-old was made somewhat of a scapegoat during Manchester United's troubles.

Solskjaer was sacked by the Red Devils in November 2021 and this had consequences for Maguire. He lacked game time under Erik ten Hag who came in as the United legend's permanent successor.

Maguire started 16 of 31 games across competitions last season, helping Manchester United keep 17 clean sheets. Ten Hag stripped him of the club's captaincy and placed the armband on Bruno Fernandes in the summer.

However, the English center-back showed determination to reclaim his place in United's starting lineup. He's just done that, starting each of the Red Devils' last nine games across competitions, chipping in with a winner in a 1-0 win against FC Copenhagen.

Solskjaer is pleased to see Maguire back to his best and only has glowing words for his former skipper. He said (via UtdDistrict):

"I think he has dealt with it (criticism) in a fantastic way. It has not been easy. I have kept in touch with him and I have nothing but praise for the guy."

Maguire expressed pride in how he's dealt with mockery over the past year. He said after his winner against Copenhagen (via TNT Sports):

"The fans singing my name? It is amazing. When you are not on your game it gets picked up, but I am really proud and pleased how I have acted over this six to 12 months."

The English defender made 121 appearances under Solskjaer, scoring six goals and providing five assists. He nearly captained Manchester United to UEFA Europa League glory in 2021 but his side suffered an 11-10 defeat on penalties to Villarreal in the final.

Manchester United are reportedly aware Raphael Varane is unhappy

Raphael Varane could leave Old Trafford in January.

Raphael Varane is reportedly dissatisfied with his situation at Manchester United. The French defender has been displaced by Maguire in the Red Devils' defense recently.

According to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are keeping tabs. Varane has just over a year left on his contract at Old Trafford.

The Bavarians' interest in the 30-year-old doesn't extend beyond internal discussions over the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. He's made 12 appearances across competitions, chipping in with one goal and helping his side keep five clean sheets.

Manchester United are open to a January sale but will not consider loaning Varane out. They value the former Real Madrid star at €20-30 million.