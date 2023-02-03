“I obviously condemn any violence against women” – Gary Neville issues apology after ‘clumsy’ like on Mason Greenwood tweet

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has issued an apology after liking a tweet claiming Mason Greenwood's innocence. Reports recently emerged that all charges against Greenwood have been dropped.

In light of the revelation, the former director of public prosecution, Nazir Afzal, made a tweet claiming that the forward is now an innocent man.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Mason Greenwood has had all charges against him dropped by the Prosecutors. What’s changed you may ask? It appears that (some) witnesses will no longer support a prosecution & new evidence came to light It happens. He is an innocent man, that’s all we need to know."

Another tweet from Afzal read:

"You are innocent till PROVEN guilty. We don’t have trial by media. We don’t have evidence that any witnesses were lying. We don’t do “victim or complainant blaming”. Prosecutors have to be sure there is a realistic. prospect of conviction by a jury on the evidence they have. They don’t."

Neville liked both of the tweets and has since come under fire from fans. The retired full-back has now issued an apology, claiming that it was a clumsy like on his part. He wrote on Twitter:

"I liked a tweet relating to the Mason Greenwood news this afternoon from Nazir Afzal. ( the former director of public prosecutions ). This like is being misinterpreted. It was a clumsy like as I obviously condemn any violence against women."

Mason Greenwood has issued a statement after latest developments

Manchester United Greenwood Trial Starts

Greenwood recently broke his silence on the matter by issuing a statement expressing relief at the situation getting resolved. He has denied making any further comment on the matter. His statement read:

"I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time."

Manchester United have also revealed their stance on the subject. The club said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps."

