"I have one selfie on my smartphone" - When Jurgen Klopp chose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a Lionel Messi fan as an old video of his resurfaced online, in which he revealed that the only selfie on his smartphone is that with the Argentine great.

Back in 2018, the German did a special QnA session at the LFC Foundation Gala dinner where he heaped praise on Pele and described his first meeting with the Brazilian great.

The video cuts to Klopp revealing that he only has one selfie on his smartphone and that it was with Messi, although his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo was in the room too.

He said:

“I have one selfie on my smartphone. That’s with Messi. Cristiano was in the room, as well…”

The comment drew laughter from the crowd, with the host of the event saying: "That was the next question!"

Two years later, Klopp reiterated his pick when asked to choose between Messi and Ronaldo on the YouTube channel 'freekickerz', but heaped praise on both.

He said:

“The explanation is the following: we’ve played against both already and both are almost impossible to defend. But Messi has much lower physical requirements from birth on."

“If you could paint yourself a perfect player, it would have Ronaldo’s height, he could jump and run as high or quick as Ronaldo can do. And what is then even added to that is his total attitude, it is absolutely perfect and professional, it couldn’t be any better."

“And on the other side, there is the small Messi who makes everything look so simple. And therefore I like him maybe a little bit more as a player on the pitch. But Cristiano is also an absolutely incredible player."

Lionel Messi cements 'GOAT' status following World Cup win

While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have long contested the 'GOAT' debate, the Argentine has effectively settled it with his 2022 FIFA World Cup victory.

That was the last major trophy missing from his trophy cabinet and having added that to his collection, there's little scope for debate left.

Lionel Messi is now the 'GOAT' in the eyes of much of the football world, although Ronaldo would go down in history as one of the best too for all his achievements.

However, neither player is done yet, with Messi and Ronaldo both looking to continue playing for their national teams a little longer - a testament to their longevity and an unceasing lust for greatness.

