"I am the one who will decide my future" - Cristiano Ronaldo in bullish mood ahead of Portugal's World Cup playoff final against North Macedonia 

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo set the record straight when questioned on his international future. The 37-year-old is looking to reach his fifth, and possibly his last, FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

However, the Seleccao have to beat the giant-killing North Macedonia on Tuesday in the playoff finals. The Lions knocked out reigning European champions Italy in the semi-finals last week. The Azzurri will now miss the competition for the second time in a row for the first time in their history.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Portugal vs North Macedonia



Tuesday, 29th March. SAVE THE DATE. Portugal vs North MacedoniaTuesday, 29th March. SAVE THE DATE. 🇵🇹 Portugal vs North Macedonia 🇲🇰 Tuesday, 29th March. SAVE THE DATE. https://t.co/Q4tiqkYWOq

In the group stage of the qualifiers, North Macedonia had famously beaten Germany, indicating they're no pushovers. Portugal, meanwhile, overcame Turkey 3-1 in the other semi-final and despite being the favourites to qualify, will have to approach the game cautiously.

Ahead of their clash on Monday, Ronaldo said at a press conference where he asserted that his team is prepared for whatever's coming their way. He said:

"There is always pressure. We are all prepared. We really wanted to play in this final. If North Macedonia are here, it is because they deserve to be."

It would be a matter of great humiliation for Ronaldo, who has played in four World Cups and scored seven goals, if his team endures the same fate as Italy.

Many believe such a prospect could even prompt him to announce his retirement. However, the Manchester United ace appeared defiant when asked about the same. He added:

"I'm already beginning to see the same question many times. I am the one who will decide my future, nobody else. If I feel like playing more, I'll play. If not, I don't play. I'm in charge, period.

Portugal host North Macedonia at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Tuesday.

Ronaldo facing the most important game of his career

It may be 'only' North Macedonia, but the Balkan outfit have shown their potential to punch above their weight. So Ronaldo faces arguably the most important game of his international career, and he will hope to make a direct contribution.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



Italy miss back to back World Cups!



What a night for the visitors FT: Italy 0-1 North MacedoniaItaly miss back to back World Cups!What a night for the visitors FT: Italy 0-1 North Macedonia 👀Italy miss back to back World Cups!What a night for the visitors 👏👏 https://t.co/Jw0CvYBJtm

The 37-year-old didn't score against Turkey but was involved in building attacks and linking up plays for his team, especially in the opening stanza. Portugal will need more of the same from their captain in the final, although winning with a goal would from Ronaldo would be the icing on the cake.

He added:

"No-one is more important than anyone else. We really want to take Portugal to the World Cup."

