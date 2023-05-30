“I am open and attentive to each proposal” – Ex-Premier League star comments on joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League

Former Olympiacos midfielder Yann M'Vila recently admitted he was open to joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

M'Vila operates as a central defensive midfielder and has plied his trade with former Premier League club Sunderland and Inter Milan on loan spells in the past. He has also been capped 22 times for France between 2010 and 2012.

The 32-year-old's contract with Super League Greece side Olympiacos just ended. A move to the booming Saudi Pro League has been touted as a possibility for M'Vila.

In an exclusive with GOAL, he discussed the possibility of that occurring. He said:

"I am approached by certain clubs in the Gulf, I have no particular preference. I said that I wanted a challenge but there is also one in these countries, we see it with Cristiano Ronaldo or other players like Talisca or Vincent Aboubakar. I am open and attentive to each proposal."

Yann M'Vila has made 515 senior appearances in all competitions and would make a great impact with his experience in the Saudi Pro League. He could join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr or another team challenging for the title as a free agent.

Reviewing Cristiano Ronaldo's first season at Al-Nassr after the Portuguese superstar is set to miss the final game of the season due to injury

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to miss Al-Nassr's final game of the season against Al-Fateh on May 31 after picking up a muscle injury, potentially ending his season. This occurred during the Knights of Najd's 1-1 draw against Al-Ettifaq on May 27.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Al-Nassr in January on a two-and-a-half-year contract after having his contract mutually terminated at Manchester United in November.

It didn't take long for the Portuguese ace to get among the goals. This included a sensational quadruple against Al-Wehda and a hat-trick against Damac. In 19 appearances in all competitions, the 38-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided two assists.

However, overall, Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't found the success he might have hoped for before joining the Saudi Pro League. Following their 1-1 draw against Al-Ettifaq, Al-Nassr conceded the title to Al-Ittihad. The latter have 69 points whilst the Knights of Najd only have 64. With just one game left of the season, it is mathematically impossible for them to catch up.

Moreover, Al-Nassr failed to win either domestic competition (Saudi Super Cup & King Cup of Champions). This means Ronaldo will have gone trophyless for two seasons in a row now.

Poll : 0 votes