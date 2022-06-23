"I outplayed him for most of the match" - Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal opens up on battle with dangerous Liverpool attacker in UCL final 

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has opened up on his duel with Liverpool left-winger Luis Diaz during the 2022 UEFA Champions League final last month. Carlo Ancelotti's side secured their 14th European title by beating the Reds 1-0 in the final in Paris on 28 May.

Carvajal stated that he managed to neutralize the threat posted by Luis Diaz on Los Blancos' right side. The Spanish international also applauded the entire Real Madrid defense and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in particular for their performance in the final.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS, Dani Carvajal was quoted as saying the following:

"I got to the last stretch of the season very well and I wanted to assert those four Champions League finals and those four titles behind me, with the Colombian in his first final. I wanted to be close to him, I know the danger he could bring and I think I outplayed him for most of the match."

He added:

"There was a bit of the key. In the defensive duels we were far superior in many details of the game. And Thibaut's performance, who saved us on several occasions."

Football España @footballespana_ Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Dani Carvajal are the only players to start in each of Real Madrid's five Champions League final victories since 2014. Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Dani Carvajal are the only players to start in each of Real Madrid's five Champions League final victories since 2014. https://t.co/txWD9tySgC

It is worth mentioning that Liverpool were seemingly the better side on the night in Paris. Jurgen Klopp's side had 24 shots on goal compared to just four from Los Blancos. Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was the difference between the two sides. The former Chelsea shot-stopper made nine saves to deny the Reds.

Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior scored the solitary goal of the game to secure Carlo Ancelotti's second Champions League title with Real Madrid.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 🎙| Dani Carvajal: "Luis Diaz was in his first final and I knew the danger he could cause. I think I outdid him most of the time." #rmalive 🎙| Dani Carvajal: "Luis Diaz was in his first final and I knew the danger he could cause. I think I outdid him most of the time." #rmalive https://t.co/GKZZQCtNIL

Liverpool were linked with a move for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio

Liverpool were linked with a move for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio in the ongoing summer transfer window. According to the Daily Mail, however, the Spanish international prefers a move to AC Milan rather than a switch to the Premier League.

According to the aforementioned source, Asensio is unsure whether he will be a regular starter at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp. It is worth mentioning that Marco Asensio currently has just one year remaining on his Real Madrid contract.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have already signed a new attacker this summer. The Reds brought in 22-year-old Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez from Portuguese side SL Benfica for a fee that could rise to £85 million.

Liverpool have also seen star forward Sadio Mane leave Anfield to join Bayern Munich on a three-year deal. According to David Maddock, however, the Reds will not be signing any new players this summer.

David Maddock @MaddockMirror



Takes summer spending close to £100m - and CONCLUDES incomings in this window.



Jurgen Klopp ready to wait to make midfield his priority in summer 2023. Well known admirer of Jude Bellingham, who may be available then.



#LFC Liverpool have agreed £6.5m deal for Calvin Ramsay.Takes summer spending close to £100m - and CONCLUDES incomings in this window.Jurgen Klopp ready to wait to make midfield his priority in summer 2023. Well known admirer of Jude Bellingham, who may be available then. Liverpool have agreed £6.5m deal for Calvin Ramsay. Takes summer spending close to £100m - and CONCLUDES incomings in this window. Jurgen Klopp ready to wait to make midfield his priority in summer 2023. Well known admirer of Jude Bellingham, who may be available then.#LFC

