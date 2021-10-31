“I was not overly happy with the body language of some” - Jurgen Klopp expresses his displeasure as Liverpool throw away 2-goal lead against Brighton

Jurgen Klopp has criticised some of his players after Liverpool let a 2-0 lead slip in their 2-2 draw in the Premier League against Brighton on Saturday.

Liverpool raced to a 2-0 lead in the opening 25 minutes of the game, courtesy of goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane. However, Brighton responded with strikes from Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard to make sure the points were shared on the night.

Klopp was not pleased with some of his players' reactions during the game. The German tactician said:

"I could see second half I was not overly happy with the body language of some, and that's obviously never helpful. You can get through these periods in a game, just not against Brighton because they were here to get a result; they got it and they deserved it."

However, the Liverpool manager admitted that his players' body language was not the sole reason why his side drew the game, saying:

"Don’t know 100%, but there is never one explanation. You cannot make a massive story of that because I said before we didn't defend the half-spaces right."

BBC Sport @BBCSport



Jurgen Klopp was left to reflect after Liverpool let a two goal lead slip against Brighton.



#bbcfootball 🗣️ "The body language I didn't like at all."Jurgen Klopp was left to reflect after Liverpool let a two goal lead slip against Brighton. 🗣️ "The body language I didn't like at all."Jurgen Klopp was left to reflect after Liverpool let a two goal lead slip against Brighton.#bbcfootball

Liverpool welcome Atletico Madrid to Anfield on Wednesday for their Matchday 4 clash in the UEFA Champions League. The Reds are five points clear at the top of Group B, and should be confident of qualifying for the knockout stage of the competition.

"We opened the door for them, and we paid the price" - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's performance against Brighton

Liverpool blew a 2-0 lead against Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp was asked about his reaction on the result and why he thought Liverpool allowed a 2-0 lead to slip away. Explaining that The Reds could have defended the half-spaces better, Klopp said:

"We didn’t defend the half-spaces right any more. That was our problem. With the way Brighton play, because they went adventurous a few times which was the right thing to do with three up front, in these moments if you don’t defend the half-spaces well, then the last line has to drop a little bit, which makes no sense because Brighton play between the lines."

He continued:

“All of a sudden it’s hard to defend. People still don’t respect the quality Brighton have. They might not win 35 games a season, but they give in 38 games each team a proper game because the things they do are really good. We opened the door for them, and we paid the price."

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Teams who have avoided defeat when playing Liverpool at Anfield in the league this season:



🔘 Manchester City

🔘 Chelsea

🔘 Brighton



An excellent result for Graham Potter’s side. 🙌 Teams who have avoided defeat when playing Liverpool at Anfield in the league this season:🔘 Manchester City 🔘 Chelsea 🔘 Brighton An excellent result for Graham Potter’s side. 🙌 https://t.co/IfCYAF5AvU

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Liverpool travel to West Ham on Sunday, where they'll hope to continue their unbeaten start to their ongoing Premier League campaign.

Edited by Bhargav