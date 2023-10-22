"I owe everything to Sir Bobby" - When David Beckham revealed how Sir Bobby Charlton helped him at Manchester United

England and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton passed away on Saturday and tributes have been pouring in from all corners of the football world.

His influence on Manchester United goes way beyond the trophies he earned and the numbers he put up. This is reflected in David Beckham's words from 2017 in an interview with BBC, where he discussed the huge impact that Charlton had on him.

If it hadn't been for Charlton, Manchester United might never have found Beckham. After hanging up his boots in 1978, the legendary forward set up the Bobby Charlton Soccer & Sports Academy. It was at one of the skill sessions held across the country by the academy that Beckham first made a name for himself.

He won the competition and caught the attention of Charlton, who had by then assumed the role of director at Manchester United.

Speaking about Charlton's influence on his career in an interview with BBC in 2017, Beckham stated:

"Sir Bobby's always been about being successful in his career, but he's even more about helping other people and helping others And that's what's special about him as a person. He's respected on the field and he's respected even more so off the field.

"To look back all those years ago and to say Sir Bobby was one of the main reasons why I was able to join Manchester United. Because after being at his soccer school, he passed the word on to the club that maybe you should look out for me."

Beckham also added that without Sir Bobby, his dream of playing for the club he supported for so many years wouldn't have been fulfilled.

"I owe everything to Sir Bobby because if not, maybe I wouldn't have had the chance of living my dream of playing for the club that I supported for so many years and the club that my dad supported. Me and my dad have a lot to thank Sir Bobby for."

Beckham was named after Sir Bobby Charlton

David Robert Joseph Beckham's father has been a lifelong supporter of Manchester United. The iconic winger was named after Charlton and Beckham said the same in his tribute to the late Manchester United legend on Instagram.

"I will be forever grateful to a man I was named after, someone I looked up to and was a hero to many around the world not just in Manchester and our country where he won the World Cup in 1966."

Sir Bobby made 758 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions, winning three English First Division titles, one FA Cup and one European Cup. With 249 goals to his name, he is also the second-highest goalscorer in the history of the club.