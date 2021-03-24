"I have to be Pedri" - Barcelona youngster plays down comparisons with Andres Iniesta

Barcelona youngster Pedri has made a massive mark for Ronald Koeman's side this season, leading to a Spanish national team call-up for their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers.

The 18-year-old has been compared to former Barcelona and Spain legend Andres Iniesta over the past few months, but the youngster himself was quick to shut those rumors down.

"I have to be Pedri. It's an honour to be compared to Andres Iniesta," the teenager has responded to comparisons with Iniesta, as reported by Daily Mail.

The young midfielder speaks out on being compared with one of the best to ever put on a Barca shirt.

Pedri has been given a chance with the Spanish national team ahead of their fixtures with Greece, Georgia, and Kosovo, after impressing in 42 appearances for the Blaugrana. However, the youngster claims that he has settled down well with the senior national team.

"From the first day they've treated me very well," Pedri asserted. "Knowing Jordi [Alba], Busi [Sergio Busquets] and the Under-21 team-mates makes everything easier. I like Luis Enrique's style of play a lot. I hope to learn and adapt well to contribute as much as possible to the national team," he added.

Barcelona's youngsters could play a massive role in planning for the future at the Nou Camp

Ronald Koeman

Barcelona have been in the news for all the wrong reasons ever since the 8-2 defeat they suffered at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals last year.

After getting their season off to an indifferent start under new manager Ronald Koeman, the Blaugrana look to have finally settled down. They are planning a late charge for the La Liga title this season, being only 4 points adrift of league leaders Atletico Madrid.

A major reason for the remarkable shift in the Nou Camp atmosphere could be because of the incredible performances from Barcelona's youngsters over the past few months.

Ansu Fati and Pedri are now integral to Ronald Koeman's attacking plans. The likes of Francisco Trincao, Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo, and Riqui Puig too have featured heavily for the Blaugrana.

With senior members of the squad all reaching the twilight of their careers, the younger players could play a major role in Barcelona's future plans, as they chart their path under the newly-elected president Joan Laporta.