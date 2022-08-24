"I peed in a bottle, poured it all down the posts and crossbar at both ends" - Liverpool legend says crude superstition propelled Reds to Premier League title triumph

Legendary goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar might have indirectly helped his former side Liverpool to the Premier League title back in 2020. Prior to their triumph two years ago, the Reds had gone 30 years without lifting the English league title.

Grobbelaar took matters into his own hands to help Liverpool secure the Premier League title back in 2020. The former Zimbabwean goalkeeper stated that he poured his pee around the two goalposts to lift any curse present at Anfield.

According to the shotstopper, it is a ritual in his native Africa to lift curses by peeing on the posts. Jurgen Klopp's side coincidentally managed to go the entire season unbeaten at Anfield, which guided them to the league title.

The 64-year-old opened up about his peeing antics at Anfield in an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo. He was quoted as saying the following:

"In Africa, if the pitch was cursed then you peed on the posts. So when I came back to live in England, I was asked to play in the corporate game at Anfield. I told the story to Tage Herstad, the fan who invited me, and he said, 'Bruce, you've got to do the business'."

He added:

"I said, 'Yeah, I'll try to play well'. [Herstad] said, 'No, you've got to finally lift the curse!'. So I peed in a bottle, poured it all down the posts and crossbar at both ends, and saved a penalty at the Anfield Road End. Then the Reds went on an undefeated run at Anfield and won the Premier League!"

Liverpool had an excellent 2019-20 season when they lifted the Premier League title. The Reds ended the season with 99 points and won the title by 18 points. The Merseyside outfit also had a 18-game winning streak in the league during that season.

Grobbelaar himself had a successful stint at Anfield from 1981 to 1994. The Zimbabwean shotstopper made 610 appearances for Liverpool and maintained 261 clean sheets along the way.

He went on to win six league titles, three FA Cups and a European Cup for the Reds.

Liverpool have made an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 season

Liverpool have made a poor start to the 2022-23 season which could hamper their chances of winning the Premier League title for the first time since 2020. The Reds have picked up just two points from their opening three games of the new season so far.

Jurgen Klopp's side have drawn against Fulham and Crystal Palace before suffering a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Manchester United last Monday, August 22.

The Reds will now face newly-promoted Premier League side Bournemouth on Saturday, August 23 at Anfield.

