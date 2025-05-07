“I personally don’t think that’s the way to go” - Elis James warns Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham against ‘insane’ Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

Welsh broadcaster Elis James has advised Wrexham against a move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portuguese superstar's contract with Al-Nassr expires this summer, and he has previously been linked with Wrexham.

The Welsh club recently earned promotion to the Championship and are expected to invest in the squad to eventually push for a place in the Premier League. A move for CR7 could suit their ambition.

However, speaking to William Hill (as cited by GOAL), James insisted that there would be more sensible ways for Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to spend their money.

“Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have gone about things the right way and have been very respectful to the area, the traditions of the club and the Welsh language. They’ve done great things, and football is a sport with a lot of terrible owners but I’d never put those two in that bracket," said James.

He continued:

"I get the impression that those two are taking things very seriously and want to get Wrexham into the Premier League. The idea of a marquee signing like Cristiano Ronaldo would be incredible for the social media profile of the club, but the costs involved would be utterly insane and I’m sure there’s far more sensible ways of spending their money."

He concluded:

"Because they’re Hollywood stars with amazing wealth, when you see the stories in the press about potential superstar signings from bigger clubs, there could always be a kernel of truth in it. I personally don’t think that’s the way to go for them, though."

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly expected to sign a one-year extension with Al-Nassr (via MARCA).

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has registered 934 goals and 257 assists from 1276 games across competitions in his career so far. He is the only player to have officially surpassed the 900-goal mark in world football.

For context, CR7's archnemesis Lionel Messi has scored 859 goals, and set up 381 more from 1097 games to date. Ronaldo has scored goals for fun for every club he has represented in his career.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, interestingly, is also the record goalscorer in men's international football, with 136 goals from 219 games for Portugal to date. He has scored 91 goals and set up 19 more from 102 games across competitions for Al-Nassr so far.

