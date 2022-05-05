“I pick him ahead of anybody else in the world” – Ale Moreno chooses between Salah and Benzema ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid final 

Mohamed Salah and Karim Benzema are set to engage in the UEFA Champions League final battle as Liverpool face Real Madrid on May 28.

The two superstars are at the peak of their powers, scoring goals for fun this season.

Benzema has a remarkable record of 43 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions and continues to turn back the years at Real Madrid. At the age of 34 he sits atop the top scorers chart in the UEFA Champions League with 15 goals.

Meanwhile, Salah is in scintillating form yet again for Liverpool, having scored 30 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions.

Both forwards are being touted as potential winners of the 2022 Ballon D'Or. Former MLS star Alejandro Moreno has shared his view on the best player between the two.

The former LA Galaxy forward told ESPN when asked who he believes is the better of the two:

“Karim Benzema, not only do I pick him ahead of Mo Salah I pick him ahead of anybody else in the world right now. That's how good he has been over the last few months, the best player in the world. No matter who you put on the other side I'm still taking Karim Benzema. He has been outstanding, his goals have been critical, the execution in the final 3rd, the penalties. Everything you can aska striker to do, he's been giving a clinic I'm taking Karim Benzema.”

Benzema is not only the top scorer in La Liga (26) and in Europe, but he has been at the forefront of Los Blancos' success this season.

The Frenchman hit two hat-tricks in consecutive Champions League ties against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the R16 and the quarter-finals respectively. It was integral to Madrid's progression to the final.

A huge final now beckons between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 28 in Paris with Benzema and Salah vying for European glory.

Liverpool looking to avenge Real Madrid's 2018 Champions League win

Benzema scored in Madrid's 3-1 victory

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 in a tense Champions League final in 2018 that was marred by an injury incurred by Mohamed Salah in the first-half. Following a heavy tackle from Sergio Ramos, the Egyptian star had to be taken off with a shoulder injury.

Karim Benzema made the most of a blunder from goalkeeper Loris Karius to put Los Blancos 1-0 up. Sadio Mane equalized just four minutes later but Gareth Bale stole the show on a night where Salah's injury was heavily contentious.

Bale scored one of the greatest Champions League goals in history as he pulled off an overhead kick to make it 2-1. He then made the most of another Karius mistake as Madrid romped to victory.

Salah's injury has stuck with Liverpool fans ever since. Many believe that had the Egyptian star not been taken off that the Reds would have claimed glory.

May 28 gives Salah and his Reds the opportunity at redemption.

