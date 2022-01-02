“I have a place for him here” – Bruno Lage jokes about Cristiano Ronaldo transfer at Wolves

Wolves manager Bruno Lage has offered Cristiano Ronaldo a place at his club amid reports that the ace is unhappy at Manchester United. The Portuguese tactician joked about the possibility of signing his compatriot at his press conference ahead of Wolves facing Ronaldo and the Red Devils on Monday night:

"If they are not happy with him, I have a place for him here. But I know they are happy with him. When you look for a player the most important thing is to see what he can give to your team. When you have a player like him who can score goals, it is hard to believe he is 36.

"He has been at this level since he was very young. He is a machine, he wants to score, to score, to score. He is a massive player, I think any team in the world would want a player like him."

Cristiano Ronaldo re-signed for Manchester United over the summer but rumor mills have long reported that he isn’t happy at Old Trafford and could be looking for a way out already. The superstar has scored eight goals for Manchester United in 16 Premier League appearances this season and remains a potent goal threat despite his age.

There have been questions surrounding Ronaldo's ability to fit into interim boss Ralf Rangnick's tactical style since the German’s arrival. However, the prolific number seven scored a goal and provided an assist in the 3-1 win over Burnley despite rumors concerning his future.

Bruno Lage and his Wolves team will hope they can stop Cristiano Ronaldo when they take on Manchester United in the Premier League early this week.

I am not happy with what we are achieving at Man United: Cristiano Ronaldo shares New Year message on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a New Year's message on his Instagram account, noting some of his wins and records from 2021. However, the Manchester United star was also clear on how the Red Devils needed to play better in 2022, stating that he was "not happy" with the club's achievements.

The star's post read in part:

“My return to Old Trafford will always be one of the most iconic moments in my career. But I am not happy with what we are achieving at Man United. None of us are happy, I am sure of that. We know that we’ve to work harder, play better and deliver way more than we are delivering right now.

“Let’s make this New Year’s Eve a turning point of the season! Let’s embrace 2022 with a higher spirit and a stronger mentality. Let’s reach for the stars and put this club right where it belongs! Join us, we are counting on all of you!"

