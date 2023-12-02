"I play to improve everyone around me" - Real Madrid star makes claim after starring for Los Blancos in 2-0 win over Granada

Real Madrid midfield maestro Toni Kroos has said that he looks to improve his teammates after starring in the 2-0 La Liga home win over Granada on Saturday (December 2).

Los Blancos rode on goals from Brahim Diaz and the in-form Rodrygo Goes either side of the break to stay ahead of Girona on goal difference atop the standings after 15 games.

Although he wasn't a scorer on the night, Kroos played a key role in the win for Carlo Ancelotti's side. Playing the full 90 minutes, the 33-year-old former Germany international bagged an assist, created one big chance, delivered a key pass, laid out 17/18 long balls and won six ground duels.

Following the Granada win, Kroos said (as per Madrid Zone) that he looks to improve his teammates around him:

"I don't play for myself. I play to improve everyone around me."

Kroos has had another stellar campaign for Carlo Ancelotti's side, bagging a goal and five assists in 19 games across competitions. All six goal contributions have come in 15 league outings.

Having joined the La Liga giants in 2014, the German has 28 goals and 94 assists in 436 games across competitions. During his near decade-long stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, Kroos has won four UEFA Champions League and three La Liga titles, among others.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hails Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has hailed new signing Jude Bellingham, who arrived this summer from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in a reported deal worth €103 million.

Bellingham, 20, has made a rousing start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, bagging 15 goals and four assists in 17 games across competitions. That includes 11 goals and two assists in 13 outings in the league, where Los Blancos are top of the pile.

Praising Bellingham for his qualities and impact at his new surroundings, Ancelotti said (as per Managing Madrid) ahead of the Granada meeting:

“We’ve never asked Bellingham to score goals. He does it because he has that fantastic ability to get to the opposition’s box at the right time. He has to continue like that, but there will be a time when he isn’t scoring. For us, we value him for the work that he does, not his goals.”

Los Blancos return to La Liga action at Real Betis on Saturday (December 9) before travelling to Union Berlin three days later for their final UEFA Champions League group-stage game.